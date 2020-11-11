Crystal Kyle: Former Army sergeant helps veterans discover the mental benefits of agriculture

That assignment, Kyle says, changed her life.

“Being outside, planting, harvesting, getting dirty,” she says. “You’re not behind a desk, you’re doing something active. You don’t have to answer questions or think about what’s wrong with you. You get all the positive benefits of exercise and working with things that are growing and responding to your care. Life is starting, not just being destroyed.”

Bringing veterans to farming

As Kyle struggled to adjust to civilian life, she found agriculture comforting and meaningful, and similar to the military in ways that were reassuring. Both require “uniforms” of boots and coveralls, special gear, hard work and heavy equipment. There was also the relief of being in the wide-open spaces that a farm provides, where she could hear and see for miles.

Digging in dirt is literally good for mental health, she found out; the natural antidepressants in soil microbes have been shown to positively change the makeup of the brain.

As she spent time on the farm, the PTSD and the nightmares began to recede slightly, and Kyle began to interact with her family again. She also began to develop her interest in agriculture as a career.