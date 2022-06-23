Curb appeal: Leave your trash can out? In Greensboro, that could soon cost you.

GREENSBORO — Have you forgotten to retrieve your trash can from the curb?

You might want to get it. Otherwise, you could face a warning — and a $25 fee if there’s a second complaint.

Changes to the city’s solid waste ordinance approved at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting include a new “cart roll back fee.”

The city has a long-standing “7-7-7 rule” that directs residents to put their trash cans curbside after 7 p.m. the night before pickup, at the curb by 7 a.m. and removed by 7 p.m. the day it’s been picked up.

“It’s always been a rule, there’s just never been a mechanism to enforce it,” said Chris Marriott, the city’s deputy director of field operations.

The city will issue one warning before imposing the fee for additional occurrences, according to the ordinance.

The revisions go into effect on July 1.

The city receives between 400 and 700 complaints annually about trash containers being left at the curb.

“So it’s not a major issue,” Marriott said, “but for those people who it does concern … they’re very passionate about wanting their neighborhoods to have a more aesthetically pleasing look.”

It also can pose a safety hazard for both children and motorists.

“You may have young children, 5 to 10 years old, running across the street chasing a Frisbee, playing tag, etc.,” Marriott said. “When you have all these carts on the street, you’re less likely to see that child that may inadvertently run out in the road.”

Cans jutting out into roadways also cause motorists to squeeze by each other, possibly causing them to clip an oncoming vehicle, he said.

Other cities, such as Winston-Salem, High Point and Durham already have such “roll back” fees.

“This is not a revenue generator by any stretch of the imagination,” said Jon Decker, the city’s director of budget and evaluation. “We’re hoping for compliance more than anything else.”

The City Council also approved on Tuesday a $250 fee per truckload if the city has to collect bulk trash items set out that don’t adhere to collection rules.

“A lot of times this is evicted tenants or landlords that are cleaning out houses and they literally pile stuff halfway out into the street,” Marriott explained.

He said the city will run a special collection for these extremely bulky items for a $125 fee — a $25 increase under the revised ordinance — but the property owner has to make the arrangements.

“If you don’t call us, and we get a nuisance complaint out of it, then that’s when we would notify you,” Marriott said.

Property owners are given 14 days to clean up the situation. “And if you don’t respond, we’ll charge double the regular fee,” Marriott said.

Other changes to the ordinance include a $1 increase to the residential solid waste fee to $3.50 monthly and a 37-cent increase in the household hazardous waste fee to 97 cents monthly. Commercial recycling fees also increased by $15.

