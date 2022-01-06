Dale Metz, Greensboro advocate for children with disabilities, dies

"The world lost this great man yesterday," wrote Stuart Stanley, one of his longtime friends and fellow actors.

"He was an amazing educator, thespian, humanitarian, supporter of the arts, Santa, and all around good human being!" Stanley wrote. "His infectious laugh and gentle spirit will be missed by so many."

Metz was getting out of the Air Force when he arrived in Greensboro in 1973. His wife, Susan, was headed to grad school at UNCG, and he was looking for a job.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Metz, who had a degree in special education from the State University of New York College at Geneseo, had wanted to work with the mentally disabled since high school. He's not sure why. But at college, he found all the motivation he needed.

During an internship at the New York mental hospital, he saw the vertical, unnamed graves of the patients. He took a picture.

"It was unbelievable. Didn't someone love this person?" he told the News & Record, while pointing to one of the small tombstones in a picture in his office. "The experience at the mental institution absolutely solidified my determination to make a difference."