Dale Metz, Greensboro advocate for children with disabilities, dies

GREENSBORO — He had spent a career educating and advocating for children with severe disabilities.
Dale J. Metz saw it as a calling.
He retired in 2004 as the longtime principal at Gateway, part of the Guilford County Schools system, which serves students with severe and multiple mental or physical disabilities. Many of its pupils are in wheelchairs. Some have terminal conditions.
"I can't change the cerebral palsy," he told the News & Record before his retirement. "But maybe I can change the outcome. I can't change the autism, but maybe we can make things better."
Metz's family confirmed his death on Facebook late Wednesday, "with great difficulty," and which brought a steady stream of condolences and memories.
"No matter how important 'he' was," wrote Dale Johnson Jr., "Dale Metz never made you feel forgotten."
Metz was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian honor bestowed by an N.C. governor, in 2011.
"The world lost this great man yesterday," wrote Stuart Stanley, one of his longtime friends and fellow actors.
"He was an amazing educator, thespian, humanitarian, supporter of the arts, Santa, and all around good human being!" Stanley wrote. "His infectious laugh and gentle spirit will be missed by so many."
Metz was getting out of the Air Force when he arrived in Greensboro in 1973. His wife, Susan, was headed to grad school at UNCG, and he was looking for a job.
Metz, who had a degree in special education from the State University of New York College at Geneseo, had wanted to work with the mentally disabled since high school. He's not sure why. But at college, he found all the motivation he needed.
During an internship at the New York mental hospital, he saw the vertical, unnamed graves of the patients. He took a picture.
"It was unbelievable. Didn't someone love this person?" he told the News & Record, while pointing to one of the small tombstones in a picture in his office. "The experience at the mental institution absolutely solidified my determination to make a difference."
Metz was hired as a special education teacher at Kiser Junior High (now Kiser Middle School). He got a master's degree in school administration from UNCG and in 1979 was named principal at Peeler Elementary. At Peeler, he began Greensboro's first program for the treatment and education of children with autism and communication-related disabilities and created parent-education classes and a community-tutor program.
Then, he took over as principal at the new Gateway when it opened in 1983, although the school's origins date to 1950 when it was known as the Greensboro Cerebral Palsy and Orthopedic School.
He raised more than $7 million in private and grant funds to expand Gateway and add an accessible playground. While principal, he also was executive director of the Greensboro Cerebral Palsy Association.
Greensboro and Metz would get national attention over the years for these education efforts. The Herbin-Metz Education Center housing younger students on the former McIver Education Center grounds is named after Metz and Sarah Walden Herbin, both pioneers in educating children.
"I'm so proud of Greensboro," Metz said of the local community. "They were 22 years ahead of any national legislation requiring education of disabled children. They were very progressive for the day."
Metz also is celebrated as helping to fuel those efforts.
After retiring from Gateway, he was executive director of After Gateway from 2005 to 2009. He was the co-founder and past president of Handy Capable Network, a nonprofit that employed people with disabilities to refurbish used computers He also served on the boards of various agencies or as a volunteer, including the Guilford County Commission on Aging, the board of directors for the Arc of Greensboro, and Hospice of the Piedmont.
He brought visitors into the school so that they could witness the everyday feats of children there.
