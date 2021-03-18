 Skip to main content
Damage reported after strong storm hits High Point
Damage reported after strong storm hits High Point

Storm damage in High Point on March 18, 2021

Trees were damaged Thursday afternoon at Brentwood Street and Townsend Avenue in High Point as a strong storm system moved through the area. 

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

Fallen trees, flooded roads and damage are being reported in High Point after a strong storm system moved through the area Thursday afternoon. 

Officials have yet to confirm if a tornado is responsible for the destruction.

On the Guilford County EMS Twitter, officials warned of significant tree damage and flooded roads. At 5:45 p.m., EMS tweeted that a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 40/85 near the Alamance County line. Delays in the area are expected.

About 5:50 p.m., Guilford County Emergency Management Coordinator Steven Grose said damage was reported in the Business 85 corridor just off of South Main Street and Model Farm Road in High Point.

High Point said on its Facebook page that multiple power outages were being reported in the city.

Duke Energy's online outage map shows about 3,200 customers without power in Guilford County as of 6:40 p.m. 

A tornado watch remains in effect for a number of North Carolina counties until 9 p.m. Thursday, including Guilford, Davidson and Alamance.

