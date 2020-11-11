Dan Harrington: He joined the Navy at 17, serving on destroyers and illustrating his time at sea in a series of ink drawings

“They would come on board the destroyer, and they would immediately get seasick,” Harrington said. “A carrier would go like this (he makes a smooth motion with his hand). A destroyer is more like this (he waves his hand wildly). Anyway, one time the captain said he would take them to the Ticonderoga, a carrier that had just joined the fleet. And we pulled alongside, and we said, ‘We have two fliers, and we want two 10 gallon (containers) of ice cream.' And the commander said, ‘We’re not paying any ransom, screw you.’ And, so we sailed away. Destroyers were so little, we didn’t have space for freezers for ice cream. So we would trade with carriers, which were like floating cities. But, the pilots said, ‘We’ll just pay the ransom ourselves, because we want to get off this damn ship.’ So we pulled back around.”