Dan Harrington: He joined the Navy at 17, serving on destroyers and illustrating his time at sea in a series of ink drawings

In March 1942, the USS Houston sank after being struck by a Japanese torpedo in the Java Sea. Roughly 700 lives were lost.
Shortly after, the U.S. Navy put out a call for volunteers to replace those personnel.
Dan Harrington, then a high school senior, and four classmates decided to answer the call. However, they were still too young to enlist on their own, and only Harrington, then 17, was able to get permission from his mother to join up.
From a file folder, he pulls out a newspaper clipping with a picture of 1,000 men, their hands raised in downtown Houston, getting inducted into the Navy.
“I’m in there somewhere, I think maybe in the back,” he says. “We marched down to Texas Avenue and to the train station. From there we went to San Diego, where we went to bootcamp.”
He would spend the next three years serving mainly in the South Pacific aboard the destroyers USS Stringham and USS Wedderburn.
Now 96, Harrington lives in High Point. A retired illustrator, he worked for many years doing advertising and public relations for Humble Oil (which later became part of what is now ExxonMobil), and moved to North Carolina 13 years ago to be close to his daughter Dannell. He still keeps a stack of ink drawings he made showing life in the Navy — an equator-crossing ceremony, a ship’s party and men keeping an eye on the gauges aboard their ship. He would also draw cartoons on the envelopes in which he would mail letters to his family.
Born and raised in Houston, he was working as a copy boy and drawing cartoons for the Houston Post newspaper before enlisting. He was inducted into the Navy on Memorial Day 1942 in a big ceremony that included a parade and a flyover of bombers. In the Navy, he had hoped to get a posting as an artist, but was chosen to train as an electrician. After four months, he came aboard the Stringham, where he helped man the radar.
“I was seasick as hell,” he said. “But after a while, you got your sea legs. There was a new recruit, who was also seasick as hell. And I said to him, ‘That’s all right you’ll get over it,’ and ‘I’ve seen more damn water than you ever have.’ And he started calling me Salty.”
Not long after joining up he learned that his mother back in Texas had died.
“What really tore me up about that was an officer called me into a wardroom and told me, ‘Harrington, your mother passed away in January,’” he said. “And this was in March. I was 18.”
He was eventually assigned to the Wedderburn, which performed anti-submarine duty and protected aircraft carriers at Eniwetok Atoll, the Philippines and Okinawa.
Harrington said he never got shot at while on duty, though his ship had a close call when a Japanese plane dropped a torpedo in its direction. It ended up going under and past the ship, missing its target entirely.
While on picket duty, though, the ship would often pick up downed pilots.
“They would come on board the destroyer, and they would immediately get seasick,” Harrington said. “A carrier would go like this (he makes a smooth motion with his hand). A destroyer is more like this (he waves his hand wildly). Anyway, one time the captain said he would take them to the Ticonderoga, a carrier that had just joined the fleet. And we pulled alongside, and we said, ‘We have two fliers, and we want two 10 gallon (containers) of ice cream.' And the commander said, ‘We’re not paying any ransom, screw you.’ And, so we sailed away. Destroyers were so little, we didn’t have space for freezers for ice cream. So we would trade with carriers, which were like floating cities. But, the pilots said, ‘We’ll just pay the ransom ourselves, because we want to get off this damn ship.’ So we pulled back around.”
