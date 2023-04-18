HIGH POINT — A 44-year-old man with a history of mental health issues was jailed Tuesday on a $255,000 bond after a standoff with Guilford County Sheriff's deputies that began late Monday night.

Sheriff Danny Rogers said he spoke with Charles Curtis Nichols after the High Point man was taken into custody to assure him he would get the help he needs. No one else was in the home during the standoff.

Rogers said deputies have had previous encounters with Nichols, but did not elaborate. He explained that Nichols was "dealing with life challenges."

"Being incarcerated within the Guilford County Detention Centers, or the Guilford County Detention Center residence halls as I like to call them, is not the place for people who are dealing with mental health issues," Rogers told reporters Tuesday after the nearly 12-hour standoff ended. "I will continue to stand and fight for them. As I stand and fight for them, I fight for all of us."

Nichols is charged with assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer and communicating threats among other complaints.

At 9:40 p.m. Monday, deputies attempted to stop Nichols while on his motorcycle, but he continued heading toward his home nearby in the 1200 block of Blackberry Ridge Drive, according to Bria Evans, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office. Nichols had outstanding warrants on charges of misdemeanor stalking and assault with a deadly weapon, she said.

When Nichols arrived at his home, he fired shots at deputies, Evans said. No one was injured.

Rogers said he was thankful there were no casualties, and that his team does whatever it can to preserve life in such scenarios.

"It takes a lot of patience," Rogers said.

Nichols is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.