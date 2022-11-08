Danny Rogers holding lead in Guilford Co. Sheriff's race with three-quarters of precincts reporting

With early votes counted and 125 of 165 precincts reporting in the race for Guilford County Sheriff, incumbent Danny Rogers, a Democrat, leads Republican challenger Phil Byrd 90,730 votes to 69,832, or about 57% to 43%.

Though well over half of the precincts have reported, less than 43% of the ballots cast have been counted because larger precincts typically take longer to report.

Rogers, a first-term incumbent, was one of nine candidates in the primary — the largest group of challengers in recent memory. The former sheriff’s deputy owns a janitorial/landscaping company and a restaurant/food truck business.

As the election approached, Rogers pointed to recent statistics from the U.S. Department of Justice which show a drop in crime across the county from 17% to 11% from 2019 to 2021.

“That’s not just law enforcement, that’s community engagement,” Rogers explained.

Byrd, who started his career as a detention officer at the Guilford County jail and later as a patrol officer, narcotics officer and a criminal investigator, says the department lacks responsible leadership.

“I have not seen a time when experience matters more than ever,” Byrd said. “We need the experience of someone who has worked through the divisions and understands the dynamics of the sheriff’s department.”

The sheriff’s office has a $73 million budget and 600 employees.