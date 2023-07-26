GREENSBORO — A 23-year-old man facing a first-degree murder charge in a 2020 homicide has been arrested again after being out on bond and working at a local fast-food restaurant.

Darien Akin Swain was one of two men arrested in the fatal shooting of Andrew Milan Dove, 36, in the 2300 block of Floyd Street on Sept. 1, 2020. Dove died from a “free bleeding traumatic injury consistent with a gunshot wound to the head,” according to court documents. Text messages obtained through a search warrant indicate a possible gun deal gone bad.

Swain, who had no prior criminal history, was released from jail in October 2021 on a $500,000 secured bond while awaiting trial. The next court date in the homicide case is “to be determined,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish said Tuesday.

On Monday, prosecutors voluntarily dismissed four traffic charges against Swain from summer 2022 when a state Highway Patrol Trooper said the Greensboro man was driving 89 mph in a 55 mph zone with a revoked license. Swain was also cited for reckless driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

Swain also has charges of carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana paraphernalia pending against him in High Point. There’s a court proceeding scheduled Sept. 6 in that case, according to online records.

In January 2021, prosecutors announced they would not pursue the death penalty against Swain and Roy Lee Thomas Jr., the other man charged in Dove’s death. As a result of a court hearing in March 2021, Swain was granted bond by Superior Court Judge Susan E. Bray.

On July 6 of this year, an order was issued for Swain’s arrest after allegedly violating conditions of his pre-trial release. Swain, who was required to be electronically monitored by the Greensboro Police Department, had a court-ordered curfew between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., records show.

But Swain accumulated “11 curfew violations” between November 2022 and July 2023, according to the arrest warrant.

Swain is now in the Greensboro jail with a $1 million bond.

In an affidavit of indigency dated July 17, Swain wrote that he has been working at a local Wendy’s restaurant earning $1,900 a month.

Swain was 20 when he and Thomas, then 19, allegedly met with Dove that September night about guns, according to court documents.

After the shooting, Swain and Thomas were quickly stopped in their vehicle and Swain, who was in the passenger seat, “was discovered to have a black RD .22-caliber revolver in his possession,” according to court documents.

Arresting officers also said Swain was carrying “multiple hundred dollar bills that upon sight are likely counterfeit currency.”

In reports, detectives said they saw other guns in the vehicle: “An AR-15 pistol or modified rifle with a magazine inserted and a Walther .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun were both located in front passenger floorboard.”

It’s unknown when the case may go to trial. Generally, it now takes months longer for homicide cases to work through the legal system.

After Swain’s arrest in 2020, multiple letters of support for him to be granted bond were placed in his court file. One dated Dec. 4, 2020 was written by Phidelia Crentsil, who shared her opinion of Swain’s character.

“As a pastor’s wife, I have always directed Darien to making right decisions and to stay away from friends who are not positive minded,” she wrote. “He’s not the kind of person who will kill.”