David Murphy of Mother Murphy's Laboratories in Greensboro has died
David Murphy of Mother Murphy's Laboratories in Greensboro has died

GREENSBORO — David Murphy, longtime president of the locally-based Mother Murphy's Laboratories, died Oct. 10.

Murphy, who had battled cancer for 13 years according to his obituary, was 68.

According to bakingbusiness.com, Murphy was president of the family business from 1996 until 2016, but had continued in his role as chairman until his death. Mother Murphy's, a food-flavoring business, has been family-owned and operated since 1946 with its headquarters and a 93,000-square-foot distribution center in Greensboro.

Murphy was active in several trade organizations, according to bakingbusiness.com, including as president of the Cookie and Snack Bakers Association, a director on the Bakers National Education Foundation and as a member of the Food Marketing Education Council. 

He is survived by his wife, Jane Murphy, and their three sons, David Murphy II (Kendall), Morgan Murphy (Kim), and Hunter Murphy, along with five grandchildren, four siblings, and several other relatives. 

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at West Market United Methodist Church in Greensboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center or a charity of the donor's choice.

