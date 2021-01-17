Davidson County announces COVID-19 vaccination scheduling for this week

Davidson County is scheduling appointments Monday for this week, according to a post on the county health department's Facebook page.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The appointments this week are limited to people who are 75 years or older and those who are frontline health care workers, the county said.

Vaccinations may be made Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by calling (336) 236-3096 or at www.co.davidson.nc.us/976/COVID-19-Vaccine. Online applicants must have an individual email address — shared email addresses will not work, according to the Facebook post. If all appointments are not taken Monday, the county will reopen registration at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Vaccinations will be given to those with appointments Tuesday-Saturday at the Davidson County Health Department and at Davidson-Davie Community College on Thursday and Friday.