GREENSBORO — An intense capital campaign and now this ... moment of joy.

“As I saw the (mortgage) account disappear in our online banking,” recalled Jodi Lorenzo, the Sanctuary House‘s CEO and founding executive director of the group’s final balance of zero, “it felt joyful. A relief. A sense of accomplishment.”

An accomplishment made possible by an army of people, she said. The Sanctuary House has worked hard to get to this place.

The nonprofit, which depends on donations and grants and has provided support for adults with mental illness in Guilford County for the last 21 years, raised more than $1.1 million, and up to that moment, mortgages were being paid off.

And it wasn’t just the debt on the building that housed programs. A Sweet Success Bakery, which sells goods through Harris Teeter and elsewhere, is housed there. So, too, is the residential home Hillcrest House.

“It was a dream we all had at the beginning of Sanctuary House in 2002 and when we finally purchased our first facility in January 2003,” Lorenzo said of the debt. “Who made us ultimately believe this could happen were our clients.”

Supporters of the capital campaign only needed to look around to see those clients tackling and overcoming obstacles of their own.

The Sanctuary House, born of the need to provide services that had been cut to the mentally ill, has worked hard to engage the community in its work. An annual penny drive helps educate the public about the organization’s services while reducing stigmas about mental illness. Some of the wide range of people who stop by come to enjoy the food and music while others want to learn more about symptoms and treatment.

Organizers consider the penny a strong symbol — President Abraham Lincoln struggled with symptoms of depression.

According to recent statistics, close to 21% of adults experience a diagnosis of a mental health condition — that’s about 50 million Americans.

A big part of the group’s work in the community is to remove the stigma associated with mental illness, which prevents some people from getting the help they need.

“I think that by beginning to talk about mental health conditions the way we do cancer and heart disease, we begin to normalize the experience,” Lorenzo said.

Over the years, people in the community have stepped up with fundraisers to keep the organization moving forward. Like Dr. Christina Rama, whose sister received services through Sanctuary House, has raised $172,000 over the last nine years for the group’s endowment. A new fundraiser kicked off earlier this month.

“We have never had a line of credit. We have always paid our bills and to feel financially free and own our properties meant our clients’ needs continue to be at the center,” Lorenzo said.

The capital campaign, which lasted for a year, would be the group’s first. Coaching them along the way was a woman named Judy Piper, a consultant to the board who worked with donors and the campaign.

“She was a voice that reminded our leadership that the community still believed in the work of the Sanctuary House,” Lorenzo said.

And, of course, there were the Bradys. As in Mary Gay and Don Brady, the campaign co-chairs who launched the effort in 2021 before his death later that year and hers in 2022.

Don Brady learned early on in life that when people were good to him, he should pass that kindness along to the community.

Mary Gay Brady told the News & Record in 2017 that people learn to help each other based on their own experience.

“They have always been quiet givers and not needing any spotlight,” said the couple’s daughter, Mary Kate Brady-Farley. “They would cherish this investment and would be thankful to turn the spotlight back to the services we provide daily for clients and families at Sanctuary House.”

The money the nonprofit is no longer paying on its properties will go towards existing programs, shoring up the endowment so that services will continue for generations. Of course, that also means continuing to raise money to offset the actual cost of care.

“To be a viable and sustainable place for the most vulnerable population to experience quality care,” Lorenzo said, “we need to continuously address funding needs.”