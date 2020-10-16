Deficient N.C. absentee ballots frozen pending further rulings

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The current situation is paralysis,” he told a judge, adding: “There is simply not time to keep litigating this.”

The State Board of Elections advised counties Thursday that more detailed guidelines on dealing with deficient ballots would be issued after the lawsuits are resolved.

With less than three weeks until the election, Peters said time is running out for voters to address absentee ballot problems.

A key issue being considered by state and federal appeals courts is what to do with absentee ballots that come in with incomplete information on who witnessed the ballot. Under state law, voters casting the mail-in ballots must have another adult serve as a witness to their vote.

Osteen ruled earlier in the week that voters must start their absentee ballots over from the beginning if they return them without a witness signature. But he said other minor problems such as an incomplete witness address could be fixed through a less strict means such as sending back an affidavit. However, those fixes can't move forward under the orders issued Thursday.

Republican leaders are also asking the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals to shorten a deadline for county boards to accept absentee ballots that arrive after Election Day but are postmarked by Nov. 3. In late September, the state board increased that period from three days to nine as part of the legal settlement in state court with voting rights advocates.