Delays, closings and cancellations: COVID-19 clinics in High Point, Greensboro closed on Friday

Here's a look at what is delayed, closed or canceled in the area because of the threat of bad weather:

Friday, Jan. 8

COVID-19 testing sites

The Guilford County Division of Public Health said its sites in High Point and Greensboro are both closed Friday.

The High Point site at 501 E. Green Drive is expected to resume testing from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

The Greensboro site at Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. expects to resume testing from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday.

Find more about community testing sites at hours at www.healthyguilford.com.

Guilford County Schools

In-person classes canceled. All Guilford County Schools students will learn remotely, and teachers may work from home if they choose.

The school district also has canceled all sports, testing and other activities for Saturday.

GTCC