Delays, closings and cancellations: COVID-19 clinics in High Point, Greensboro closed on Friday

Here's a look at what is delayed, closed or canceled in the area because of the threat of bad weather:
Friday, Jan. 8
COVID-19 testing sites
The Guilford County Division of Public Health said its sites in High Point and Greensboro are both closed Friday.
The High Point site at 501 E. Green Drive is expected to resume testing from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
The Greensboro site at Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. expects to resume testing from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday.
Find more about community testing sites at hours at www.healthyguilford.com.
Guilford County Schools
In-person classes canceled. All Guilford County Schools students will learn remotely, and teachers may work from home if they choose.
The school district also has canceled all sports, testing and other activities for Saturday.
GTCC
GTCC won't start spring semester classes until Monday. But students will still be able to register for classes online Friday. Links to admissions, financial aid and other GTCC offices are available on the college's website.
Rockingham County Schools
In-person classes canceled for Friday. All students will learn remotely and teachers should work from home.
The Music Academy opening at noon
The Music Academy offices and studios, 1327 Beaman Place, Suite 100 in Greensboro, will open at noon on Friday with an option to close. Visit their Facebook page for the most up to date information.
Send closings, cancellations or delays to publicsafety@greensboro.com to be added to this list.