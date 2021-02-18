Delays, closings and cancellations: Greensboro offices, facilities closed Thursday

A winter storm could leave the Triad with at least half an inch of ice on exposed surfaces and cause significant power outages.
Greensboro and other parts of central North Carolina remain under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Friday.
Here's a look at what is delayed, closed or canceled because of the threat of bad weather:
Thursday
Greensboro city offices, facilities — Closed Thursday. Find full list at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates. Online services are still available for paying water bills, parking fines or permits. Call 911 for emergencies only; police can be reached for non-emergencies at 336-373-2222, menu option No. 3. Water Resources can be reached for emergencies only at 336-373-2033.
Guilford County Schools — No in-person classes; all classes will be conducted remotely.
N.C. A&T — Thursday's classes are canceled.
UNCG — Thursday's classes are canceled.
GTCC — All campuses are closed Thursday.
Guilford County COVID-19 testing sites — The sites at Guilford County Department of Public Health parking lot in High Point and Piedmont Hall in Greensboro are both closed Thursday.
Guilford County COVID-19 vaccination clinics — Appointments set for Thursday and Friday are being rescheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
Cone Health COVID-19 testing sites — Closed Thursday and Friday.
Cone Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics — Closed Thursday and Friday. Many appointments offered through Cone Health are being rescheduled for Saturday or Sunday.
Greensboro Aquatic Center — Closed Thursday.
Greensboro libraries — All branches of the Greensboro Public Library are closed Thursday.
Greensboro History Museum — Closed Thursday.
Greensboro Science Center — Closed Thursday. N.C. Zoo — Closed Thursday.
Rockingham County governmental offices — Closed Thursday. This includes the Waste Management office and shop in Stoneville.
Eden Chamber of Commerce — Closed Thursday.
Rockingham County Schools — No school Thursday. All after school activities and sports canceled.