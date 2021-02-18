Delays, closings and cancellations: Guilford County Schools to operate on 2-hour delay Friday

A winter storm could leave the Triad with at least half an inch of ice on exposed surfaces and cause significant power outages.

Greensboro and other parts of central North Carolina remain under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Friday.

Here's a look at what is delayed, closed or canceled because of the threat of bad weather:

Friday

Guilford County Schools — On a two-hour delay. Central offices will operate on a regular schedule. Morning athletic practices and behind-the-wheel training for driver’s education are canceled but afternoon practices and driver’s education may still be held.

Guilford County COVID-19 vaccination clinics — Appointments set for Thursday and Friday are being rescheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Cone Health COVID-19 testing sites — Closed Friday.

Cone Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics — Closed Friday. Many appointments offered through Cone Health are being rescheduled for Saturday or Sunday.