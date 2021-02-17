Delays, closings and cancellations: N.C. A&T cancels classes Thursday

A winter storm could hit the Triad with icy conditions twice on Thursday, leaving at least half an inch of ice on exposed surfaces and causing significant power outages.

Greensboro and other parts of central North Carolina are under a winter storm warning from midnight Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday.

Here's a look at what is delayed, closed or canceled in the area because of the threat of bad weather:

Thursday, Feb. 18

N.C. A&T — All classes are canceled. The university is open only for mandatory operations, with only mandatory employees required to report to or remain at work.

Guilford County Schools — All classes will be on remote learning.

Rockingham County Schools — No school Thursday. All after school activities and sports canceled.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools — No school Thursday. All after school activities and sports canceled.

County COVID-19 testing sites — The sites at Guilford County Division of Public Health parking lot in High Point and Piedmont Hall in Greensboro are both closed Thursday.