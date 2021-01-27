 Skip to main content
Delays, closings and cancellations: Threat of snow early Thursday leads some area schools to switch to remote learning or to delay opening
Forecasters are calling for nearly 2 inches of snow in northern portions of central North Carolina, including in Guilford, Forsyth, Davie and Davidson counties. The National weather service has issued a winter weather advisory — in effect from midnight Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday — for the area. 

Here's a look at what is delayed, closed or canceled in the area because of the threat of bad weather:

Thursday, Jan. 28

Alamance Community College — Opening at 10 a.m.

N.C. Zoo — Delayed one hour.

Our Lady of Grace Catholic School — Delayed two hours.

Piedmont Classical High School — Remote learning.

Randolph Community College — Delayed two hours.

Rockingham Community College — Opening at 10 a.m.

Rockingham County Schools — All students learn remotely. Child care will open at 9 a.m., however, an early closing is possible depending on weather.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools — Remote learning.

