Demand for COVID-19 tests 'unprecedented'

“We are opening up new manufacturing capacity,” Engelson said. The company has a facility in Michigan and opened a much larger facility in the Dominican Republic this year.

The company produces hundreds of thousands of units per month, but plans to bump that up into the millions per month next year, Engelson said.

The test retails for $75, Engelson said and is sold to companies with workers returning to the workplace and health care practices and hospitals.

He said the company’s companion reporting system allows the test user to upload the results to receive a “LUCI PASS” which many airlines accept for travel.

“The main challenge is satisfying the demand,” Engelson said.

And that demand is only likely to rise.

President Joe Biden recently said he would invoke the Defense Production Act to make 280 million rapid COVID-19 tests available, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The administration struck a deal with Walmart, Amazon and Kroger for them to sell tests for up to 35% less than current retail prices for three months. For those on Medicaid, the at-home tests will be fully covered, Biden said.

