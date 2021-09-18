Demand for COVID-19 tests 'unprecedented'

GREENSBORO — As the delta variant surges, so does the demand for COVID-19 testing.
Jane Shank, a pharmacy tech at Gate City Pharmacy, sees it first-hand. She gets calls daily from people wanting to buy at-home COVID-19 tests.
“The tests that we were able to get last week (37 of them) sold out within a few hours,” Shank said on Wednesday. The pharmacy is working to get more, but its suppliers are having trouble getting them.
That can depend on a variety of factors, including when you were exposed, if you want to administer it yourself, even your age can be a factor.
Guilford County and Cone Health officials also have seen increased demand for testing.
Since late June, Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred said Wednesday in an email the number of tests administered has doubled, to nearly 5,800 tests given the week before.
“(COVID-19) positivity roughly follows our testing demand,” he said.
The demand is not surprising:
• The more contagious delta virus means the disease is spreading more easily.
• Most schools and universities have returned to in-person classes, and employees are returning to the office — and unvaccinated people may have to show negative COVID-19 test results.
• International travelers are required to show negative tests before boarding flights.
• People holding events, such as weddings, are asking participants to get tested.
“Nationally, we’re seeing unprecedented demand as case rates rise,” Aly Morici, a spokeswoman for test manufacturer Abbott, said in an email.
The Lake County, Ill., company makes antigen tests for use by consumers for self-testing and in professional settings, such as long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools and businesses. It also offers a NAVICA, a free app that uses a QR code to share the test result with employers, airlines or other entities.
The company's two-pack at-home antigen test BinaxNOW costs about $24 retail.
Another Abbott product, distributed through eMed, offers a proctor service that walks the person through taking the test, similar to a telehealth appointment, and then verifies the test result using a QR code.
“We’ve been scaling up manufacturing since Delta became the dominant strain and new CDC guidance called for a re-prioritization of testing," Morici said.
Other manufacturers also are increasing capacity.
"There's a large need for COVID testing, particularly highly accurate testing that produces a result on the spot,” said Erik Engelson, president and CEO of Licera Health.
The company previously sold its polymerase chain reaction test to consumers online, but temporarily stopped this as demand from its distributors rocketed. It plans to restart consumer-direct sales of PCR tests later this year, he said.
“We are opening up new manufacturing capacity,” Engelson said. The company has a facility in Michigan and opened a much larger facility in the Dominican Republic this year.
The company produces hundreds of thousands of units per month, but plans to bump that up into the millions per month next year, Engelson said.
The test retails for $75, Engelson said and is sold to companies with workers returning to the workplace and health care practices and hospitals.
He said the company’s companion reporting system allows the test user to upload the results to receive a “LUCI PASS” which many airlines accept for travel.
“The main challenge is satisfying the demand,” Engelson said.
And that demand is only likely to rise.
President Joe Biden recently said he would invoke the Defense Production Act to make 280 million rapid COVID-19 tests available, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The administration struck a deal with Walmart, Amazon and Kroger for them to sell tests for up to 35% less than current retail prices for three months. For those on Medicaid, the at-home tests will be fully covered, Biden said.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.