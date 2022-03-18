 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Demolition prep for the old Guilford Center in downtown Greensboro may cause delays in coming months

  • 0
Guilford Center

The Guilford Center building will be demolished in the coming months and may cause some pedestrian and traffic disruption, according to the city of Greensboro.

 Google Maps

GREENSBORO — Preparations to demolish the old Guilford Center at 201 N. Eugene St. are to begin next week with installation of fencing around the work zone perimeter, according to a news release from Greensboro. Sidewalks along the work area will be closed shortly after that.

Th demolition and subsequent site preparation for future development is expected to be complete by the end of June, weather-permitting, the release said. Motorists are urged to avoid the area or expect delays near the work zone, which is at the intersection with Friendly Avenue. 

The land was part of a City Council-approved land swap with the Carroll Corp. to facilitate the city’s development of the Eugene Street Parking Deck downtown. The North Eugene Street property will be turned over to the company at the end of this project, the release said. 

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

California startup design rover to support humans living on the moon and Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert