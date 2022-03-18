Demolition prep for the old Guilford Center in downtown Greensboro may cause delays in coming months

GREENSBORO — Preparations to demolish the old Guilford Center at 201 N. Eugene St. are to begin next week with installation of fencing around the work zone perimeter, according to a news release from Greensboro. Sidewalks along the work area will be closed shortly after that.

Th demolition and subsequent site preparation for future development is expected to be complete by the end of June, weather-permitting, the release said. Motorists are urged to avoid the area or expect delays near the work zone, which is at the intersection with Friendly Avenue.

The land was part of a City Council-approved land swap with the Carroll Corp. to facilitate the city’s development of the Eugene Street Parking Deck downtown. The North Eugene Street property will be turned over to the company at the end of this project, the release said.