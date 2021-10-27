 Skip to main content
Dennis Franks, former NFL player and VP with Market America, to be remembered Nov. 7
Dennis Franks, former NFL player and VP with Market America, to be remembered Nov. 7

Dennis Franks

Since 1992, Dennis Franks served as executive vice president of Market America/Shop.com, a global internet-based, product brokerage and one-to-one marketing company headquartered in Greensboro.

 Market America, provided

Dennis Franks, former NFL player and an executive vice president for Greensboro-based Market America/Shop.com, has died.

Franks, 68, died Oct. 16 in Cornelius.

Born in 1953, he was the son of a steelworker and a German figure skating champion, according to his obituary. Franks played football for the University of Michigan, where he majored in economics, and played in the NFL from 1976-79, first for the Philadelphia Eagles and then one season for the Detroit Lions.

He and his wife, Nancy, raised their children in Greensboro.

After football, Franks spent more than 30 years in the business world, mentoring and motivating entrepreneurs in 10 countries around the world. He and his wife, Nancy, built multi-million-dollar businesses in business service centers, health and weight management consulting as well as network marketing, according to his obituary.

Since 1992, Franks served as executive vice president of Market America/Shop.com, a global internet-based, product brokerage and one-to-one marketing company headquartered in Greensboro. And he served as part owner of Shop.com.

Franks was guitarist and vocalist with the Greensboro-based Honey James Band. And he co-authored "The Last Laugh: Vision to Victory" with friend and fellow Philadelphia Eagle, Vince Papale.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Dennis Franks Memorial Scholarship Fund on GoFundMe.

A virtual memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/1519571791712115.

