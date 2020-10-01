Detour ahead: Road work to close parts of I-73 in Guilford County over next two weeks

GREENSBORO — Drivers can expect several detours on Interstate 73 in Guilford County during overnight closures over the next couple of weeks to improve the interstate route.
N.C. Department of Transportation said today in a news release that contract crews will be working on the road and have scheduled the following closures:
- Exit 97 B-C, from I-73 South to I-85 South and Groometown Road, midnight to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday and Oct. 12. Detour: Exit 97 A for Business 85 North to Holden Road (Exit 34) to head back on Business 85 South to access I-85 South and Groometown Road.
- Exit 97 A, from I-73 South to Business 85 North, midnight to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday and Oct. 13. Detour: Follow I-85 North to South Elm-Eugene Street (Exit 124), then I-85 South to U.S. 220 North to access Business 85 North.
- The ramp from Groometown Road to I-73/I-85 North, closes at 11 each night Sunday through Tuesday and reopens at 6 the next morning for the next two weeks. Detour: Take I-85 Business North to Holden Road (Exit 34), then head back on Business 85 South to I-73 North or take the Gate City Boulevard exit to I-85 North.
- Exit 95, from I-73 South to stay on I-73 South and join U.S. 220 South, closes at 11 each night Sunday through Tuesday and reopens at 6 the next morning for the next two weeks. Detour: Take I-85 North to South Elm-Eugene Street (Exit 124) to head back onto I-85 South to access U.S. 220 South.
- Exit 120 B, from I-85 North to I-73 North, closes from midnight to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday and Oct. 13. Detour: Follow northbound I-85 to South Elm-Eugene Street (Exit 124) to access I-73 North.
- Exit 33 B, from I-85 Business to I-73 North, closes from midnight to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday and Oct. 13. Detour: Use Exit 33 to Groometown Road to return to I-73 North.
All of the closures are weather dependent and could change, DOT said.
Get real-time road conditions at drivenc.gov or on DOT social media.
