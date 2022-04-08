Developers announce plans for $17 million in renovations to High Point hotel

HIGH POINT — Developers have announced plans for a $17 million renovation of the former Red Lion hotel to transform it with upgraded rooms and executive quality furnished apartments.

The concept from Revive Living Development in partnership with HDDA is designed to breathe life into the property at 135 S. Main St., which has gone through several name changes before it closed in 2020.

Jessica Davis, a spokeswoman for the developers, said there are plans to meet with city officials next week about their vision for the 183,000-square-foot building.

“Combining the hotel with corporate residential living is something new to the Triad but it is a model that we have had success in across the country,” owner Simon Burgess said in a news release. Burgess is managing director of Mayfair Street Partners, a development firm in Winston-Salem.

Burgess said another company called Revive Living Developments has been set up to undertake the High Point project, which will be a joint venture with HDDA LLC, according to The High Point Enterprise. That firm owns the building that housed the Red Lion, while the land on which it sits is owned separately as part of a bankruptcy case.

The joint venture tried unsuccessfully to buy the land out of bankruptcy, although it will continue to lease the land, said Tim Moore with HDDA. In a separate venture, HDDA will lease the ballroom/event space in the former hotel to Market showroom tenants, he told the Enterprise.

The upgrades, Burgess said, will allow visitors to stay for longer periods of time and enjoy great amenities.

Simple renovation work is planned for 131 hotel rooms, and permits may be required for the 65 extended-stay apartments. The exterior of the hotel is expected to remain the same and interior renderings are being drafted, according to information provided by the developers.

Moore said in the release this type of investment “will be a shot in the arm not only for the downtown area” but also complementary to High Point University and the surrounding area “as a destination location.”

An official name for the property is still in the works, and developers hope to complete renovations by fall.