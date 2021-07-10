Did Marcus Smith have children? The answer will complicate a potential settlement.

GREENSBORO — It’s shaping up to become a pivotal issue in a wrongful death case against the city: Did Marcus Smith have children?
Smith, 38, died in police custody after he was “hogtied” on a downtown street nearly three years ago.
Since then, his parents have sued the city, eight police officers and two paramedics, saying officers’ actions to tie the homeless Black man’s hands to his feet behind him caused his death.
Now, the issue of whether Smith had children will become crucial if the city settles the case or is ordered to pay financial damages should the case go to trial.
Under state law, children are first in line to inherit the assets of a person who dies without a will, as Smith did.
Smith’s mother, Mary Smith, would fall to second place if there are children legally verified by a court.
That’s a big if, however, and one that could take some time to resolve as new legal documents show.
Smith’s controversial death has become a flashpoint for local activists who say it’s no different than the case of George Floyd, another unarmed Black man who was killed last year in police custody in Minneapolis.
The case itself has been complicated with the city spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on attorneys to write motions and help conduct depositions of all the witnesses in the case with the Smith family attorneys. The Smith family attorneys have become activists themselves, sometimes appearing at community rallies to condemn the city’s actions and build public outcry for a settlement in the case.
Just three weeks ago the city was ordered in a federal court hearing to turn over videos from officer-worn cameras in 50 cases where people were restrained like Smith.
Now, with a child coming forward asking to be a part of the lawsuit, the case has become even more complicated.
No birth certificates or DNA tests exist that can prove any of the three children now named in legal documents truly belonged to Smith. But one of those children, through a special court-appointed guardian, has filed a motion asking to join the family’s lawsuit against the city. And that has set off a flurry of legal filings that is temporarily eclipsing the focus on whether the city willfully caused Smith’s death.
Whether or not the child’s guardian can prove she is rightfully Smith’s, Mary and George Smith have pledged to share any settlement with their son’s children.
The mother of two other children — one a minor, the other over 18 years old — has come forward saying Smith was their father, but has submitted no legal proof.
On June 14, an attorney filed a motion in federal court on behalf of a 5-year-old known only as “A.D.” The motion asks a federal judge to rule that the child be named a plaintiff along with Marcus Smith’s parents in the case.
The attorney, known as a “guardian ad-litem” for the child, said that Smith on more than one occasion said he was the child’s father. The attorney also said the child’s mother testified in an earlier hearing that Smith was the child’s father.
According to the attorney, in July 2016 Smith admitted to a Washington, D.C., court that he was the child’s father and he approved of a custody arrangement with an aunt.
No judge has ruled on the motion yet, but the city and the Smith family have in the past two weeks filed motions in response to the Washington, D.C., child’s claim.
The city along with the police officers and paramedics said through an attorney that they support the child’s motion to join the lawsuit, but that in no way means they admit to any of the allegations in the Smith family’s lawsuit.
The city also argues that the case can’t move forward until the federal court determines whether the child should be a part of the case. The city believes the future of the case hinges on whether Smith’s parents or his alleged child are both heirs to any settlement of the case.
If Smith is ruled to have been the child’s father, the city argues, then any court testimony or settlement in the case must involve only the child and not Smith’s parents. The reason, they argue, is that only the legal heir to Smith’s assets is entitled to be the primary plaintiff in the case.
Likewise, if Smith is not determined to be the child’s father, then the child has no claim to any proceeds from the case, the city argues.
But in an angrily-worded response to the city’s brief, attorneys for Mary and George Smith said this week that A.D. has a “tenuous” claim at best to being recognized as their son’s child. And, like the two other children that surfaced earlier, has not provided any legally-acceptable proof.
Some City Council members have said in meetings over the past year that they want to make sure Smith’s children are considered as beneficiaries of any settlement of the case.
In the City Council’s most recent meeting on June 15, Mayor Nancy Vaughan noted that A.D. had filed a motion to intervene in the case, but Vaughan did not say how that might affect the city’s movement toward a settlement.
