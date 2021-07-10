Did Marcus Smith have children? The answer will complicate a potential settlement.

According to the attorney, in July 2016 Smith admitted to a Washington, D.C., court that he was the child’s father and he approved of a custody arrangement with an aunt.

No judge has ruled on the motion yet, but the city and the Smith family have in the past two weeks filed motions in response to the Washington, D.C., child’s claim.

The city along with the police officers and paramedics said through an attorney that they support the child’s motion to join the lawsuit, but that in no way means they admit to any of the allegations in the Smith family’s lawsuit.

The city also argues that the case can’t move forward until the federal court determines whether the child should be a part of the case. The city believes the future of the case hinges on whether Smith’s parents or his alleged child are both heirs to any settlement of the case.

If Smith is ruled to have been the child’s father, the city argues, then any court testimony or settlement in the case must involve only the child and not Smith’s parents. The reason, they argue, is that only the legal heir to Smith’s assets is entitled to be the primary plaintiff in the case.

Likewise, if Smith is not determined to be the child’s father, then the child has no claim to any proceeds from the case, the city argues.