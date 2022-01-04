Discover the Piedmont, win prizes

GREENSBORO — Checking out the trails and paths in Guilford County could make you a winner.

The Piedmont Discovery Scavenger Hunt is a countywide contest with more than $2,000 in prizes. It runs through Sept. 30.

Eight local cities and towns and Guilford County are taking part in the scavenger hunt.

Prizes come from All-A-Flutter Butterfly Farms, Blue Duck, Fleet Feet, Great Outdoor Provision Co., Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro Science Center, Kersey Valley, N.C. Zoo, REI Co-op Greensboro, Triad United Rowing Association, and local parks and recreation departments.

See official rules and enter at www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com.

Piedmont Discovery is a park and trail locator mobile app designed and managed by the cities of Greensboro and High Point and Guilford County.

To play, download the app and browse for clues about which parks to search. (Participants can also find clues on the Piedmont Discovery Facebook page.) Look for the “Scavenger Hunt – Search Here” icon. Up to four park locations across Guilford County will be part of the contest each month.