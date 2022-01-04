Discover the Piedmont, win prizes

GREENSBORO — Checking out the trails and paths in Guilford County could make you a winner.
The Piedmont Discovery Scavenger Hunt is a countywide contest with more than $2,000 in prizes. It runs through Sept. 30.
Eight local cities and towns and Guilford County are taking part in the scavenger hunt.
Prizes come from All-A-Flutter Butterfly Farms, Blue Duck, Fleet Feet, Great Outdoor Provision Co., Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro Science Center, Kersey Valley, N.C. Zoo, REI Co-op Greensboro, Triad United Rowing Association, and local parks and recreation departments.
See official rules and enter at www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com.
Piedmont Discovery is a park and trail locator mobile app designed and managed by the cities of Greensboro and High Point and Guilford County.
To play, download the app and browse for clues about which parks to search. (Participants can also find clues on the Piedmont Discovery Facebook page.) Look for the “Scavenger Hunt – Search Here” icon. Up to four park locations across Guilford County will be part of the contest each month.
Once in the designated park, look for a “Found It” sign, which provides contest entry instructions and a special code to enter into the online entry form for a chance to win that month’s prize package.
Participants are asked to stay on trails and paths and out of planted areas and water features while on the scavenger hunt. No climbing or going off-road is required to play.
Prizes
Each month there will be a new prize package worth up to $250. January’s prize will be a North Carolina Zoo family membership, passes to the Greensboro’s Children’s Museum, a $50 Fleet Feet gift bag, and Piedmont Discovery swag.
See the Piedmont Discovery Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PiedmontDiscovery for details on each month’s prize package. Other prizes include:
• Blue Duck electric bike or scooter one-year membership and swag bag.
• Triad United Rowing Association adult rowing lessons.
• Mountainsmith Bear Creek two-person tent from Great Outdoor Provision Co.
• Tickets for the Carolina Theatre, Greensboro Science Center, Kersey Valley’s Maize Adventure, Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe, and High Point’s 2022 Fall Leaf Tour.
• North Carolina Zoo and Piedmont Environmental Center memberships.
• Rounds of golf at Gillespie, Jamestown Park, Oak Hollow and Blair Park golf courses.
• Fleet Feet gift bag.
• All-A-Flutter Butterfly Farms Deluxe Conservation Package to help restore the habitat for Monarch butterflies.
• Boat passes for High Point and Greensboro lakes.
• Free camping at Oak Hollow Camp Ground.
• Picnic shelter rentals through city of Greensboro and the towns of Jamestown and Pleasant Garden.
• Summerfield Trails, Greensboro Parks and Recreation, High Point Parks & Recreation, and Piedmont Discovery branded swag.
Winners will be announced on the Piedmont Discovery Facebook page. See official rules for more details.