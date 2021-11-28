Discover the Piedmont with expanded mobile app that highlights Guilford County's outdoor spots

“Some of us get a little used to that same trail, so you can use the app to find parks and trails you aren’t familiar with,” Bailey said.

Places like the Company Mill Pond Preserve outside Pleasant Garden in southeast Guilford County or Cascades Preserve near Oak Ridge in the northwest part of the county are now included on the app.

“The Cascades Preserve is a park near a city but when you’re there, you feel like you are someplace more remote,” Bailey said.

Straughn likes the economic implications of app users finding new places to go.

“It brings people into certain areas they didn’t know existed. And, of course, they see the restaurants and the shops,” he said.

Straughn said the app will hyperlink to park websites so users can get a lot more information.

The app can also be used to search for a park or trail with specific amenities such as a playground that can accommodate someone with special needs.

“We really try to think about it from a user's point of view," Bailey said. "We really try to make it as easy as possible.”