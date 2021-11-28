Discover the Piedmont with expanded mobile app that highlights Guilford County's outdoor spots

For anyone looking to get out of the house this holiday season, and perhaps put more than a little social distancing between themselves and others, there’s an app for that. It’s called Piedmont Discovery and it helps users find outdoor recreational opportunities throughout Guilford County.
“We’ve created that one-stop shop for those who want to find a place to get outdoors. We’ve brought it all to one location,” said Tristan Bailey, marketing, and special events coordinator for Guilford County Parks.
The app lists parks, trails, playgrounds, golf courses, splash parks, swimming pools, and even places to drop a fishing line. It was created two years ago through a joint technology partnership between Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County. But this fall the app was expanded to include the offerings of smaller towns such as Gibsonville, Jamestown, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, and Summerfield.
Jamestown Councilman Lawrence Straughn has been hoping his town would be added to the app. Straughn is also on the board of Guilford County Parks. He has used the app to visit different playgrounds with his grandchildren.
“The flexibility of the app is really amazing,” Straughn said.
The app lets users find parks and trails near them through the location feature. Or users can browse by a park’s name to discover a new destination.
“Some of us get a little used to that same trail, so you can use the app to find parks and trails you aren’t familiar with,” Bailey said.
Places like the Company Mill Pond Preserve outside Pleasant Garden in southeast Guilford County or Cascades Preserve near Oak Ridge in the northwest part of the county are now included on the app.
“The Cascades Preserve is a park near a city but when you’re there, you feel like you are someplace more remote,” Bailey said.
Straughn likes the economic implications of app users finding new places to go.
“It brings people into certain areas they didn’t know existed. And, of course, they see the restaurants and the shops,” he said.
Straughn said the app will hyperlink to park websites so users can get a lot more information.
The app can also be used to search for a park or trail with specific amenities such as a playground that can accommodate someone with special needs.
“We really try to think about it from a user's point of view," Bailey said. "We really try to make it as easy as possible.”
Getting the Piedmont Discovery app is a breeze through the App Store or Google Play. It is being promoted through the cities of Greensboro and High Point and the Greensboro Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
This spring, Bailey said the app will feature a scavenger hunt where users can visit locations and scan a QR code for a chance to win prizes. She said the app promotes a “one Guilford mentality” when it comes to the outdoors.
“We want people to explore all of the parks and trails that Greensboro and Guilford County has to offer,” she said.