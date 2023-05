GREENSBORO — Ready to join Anna on her quest to free her home from her sister Elsa's icy spell?

The Broadway musical "Frozen," which opens tomorrow, will run through June 4 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro.

Tickets start at $25 plus taxes and fees. Buy them at tangercenter.com or at ticketmaster.com. Best availability may be found in the second or third week of the show schedule.