Distrust, propaganda and language barriers dent minority outreach efforts on COVID-19 vaccination, but churches and community groups make inroads

“It's important also to understand that those who will fare the worst must be vaccinated first in order to most rapidly control the pandemic,” he said. “Advancing to a new group prematurely carries a significant risk of prolonging the pandemic, which is the last thing that we obviously want to do.

“We need to get through 70 to 80% of a given group before we advance,” he said.

Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County’s health director, said the county has to follow the state’s recommendations if it wants assurance it will get all of the vaccine it can.

“We don’t want any negative impact on our vaccine allocation because all of the allocations that we are receiving come with expectations from the federal partners as well as the state partners,” she said at a news conference Wednesday.

She also defended the decision, saying it was “built on a variety of recommendations and organizations around the nation that are really invested in this work.”

Safe environments

However, Brown said schools, with proper social distancing and other precautions, can hold in-person classes without greatly elevating the risk of spreading the coronavirus.