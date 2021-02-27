Distrust, propaganda and language barriers dent minority outreach efforts on COVID-19 vaccination, but churches and community groups make inroads

GREENSBORO — After news broke that COVID-19 vaccines would become available, community outreach workers began getting people on a waiting list in January.
They wanted to get those most at risk from the coronavirus to be among the first to get the shot.
But when appointments became available — after delays because of a vaccine shortage and shifts to mass vaccination sites in Charlotte — some people had changed their minds. Fear, generated by false information and conspiracy theories, overtook them.
“We scheduled 20 people, 16 people got the shot. The other four people got scared and texted me in the last minute and said they didn’t want to go anymore,” said Liana Adrong, administrative coordinator of the Montagnard Dega Association.
MDA is a nonprofit that assists refugees in Greensboro, mostly from the Central Highlands of Vietnam.
In a close-knit community like the Montagnard’s, rumors and misinformation spread easily, said Ha Tong, MDA’s community liaison.
“For over a month they've been bombarded with bad news, or some people's posts on social media,” Tong said.
“The longer they wait, the less people that are going to get vaccinated,” Tong said, citing the fast spread of misinformation.
High priority
State, county and Cone Health officials have made vaccinating what they call “historically marginalized populations” a high priority.
Both Guilford County Department of Public Health and Cone Health have set aside vaccine doses specifically for minority communities.
“Our concentration is on your African American, Latino and refugee communities because those are the ones who are having a high rate … of contracting the disease, not surviving it once they get it, and increased hospitalizations,” said Milagros Amaro of the county health department.
Amaro oversees interpretation services for Latinos and other groups with limited English proficiency.
Among the concerns Amaro hears is false information that the county will turn information over to immigration officials. Or that the vaccine will make recipients more susceptible to COVID-19. Or that it will insert a “tracking chip.”
To fight the spread of this information, health officials, churches and community organizations are using social media, email, flyers and telephone calls to educate people on the science behind the vaccinations.
Amaro said she got the names of 18 people interested in getting a vaccine appointment after a putting a live Facebook forum on her personal Facebook page.
“That’s a big jump from having nothing the week before,” she said.
Distrust and propaganda
Still, it’s a tough battle.
Some people, especially the younger generation, are being targeted by anti-vaccine propaganda through social media, Amaro said.
Others recall the Tuskegee Study, where Black men were misled and allowed to suffer and die with syphilis. Or they remember the government’s forced sterilization program, which disproportionately affected Blacks.
“There is a mistrust among the elderly population, because they know that they’ve been used as guinea pigs for science,” said the Rev. Steve Allen of historically Black Shiloh Baptist Church.
“My point (to them) essentially is that if 90% of the people taking it are white, then why should we be the ones who die.”
Allen and other pastors have made it a point to get the vaccine and share that fact with their congregations.
“As pastors our congregations tend to follow the pastor’s lead,” said Allen, who got his second dose of the vaccine on Thursday.
Churches also are playing a role in facilitating vaccinations, said Allen, who is president of the Pulpit Forum of Greensboro & Vicinity.
Churches have offered up their facilities for vaccination clinics, he said, including one scheduled at his own church on South Eugene Street on Monday. The county health department regularly holds clinics at Mount Zion Baptist Church on Alamance Church Road.
“They’re comfortable and familiar with coming to our church locations,” he said. “Many of our people don’t have access to the Greensboro Coliseum and it can be burdensome to get there.”
Mass vaccination site
Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement Friday that Four Seasons Town Centre will host a federal mass vaccination site also promises more hope to people who would rather stick closer to home.
The FEMA-supported vaccination center will support additional sites and mobile vaccination clinics in communities of need in Guilford and surrounding counties, according to a news release from Cooper’s office.
Guilford County was selected for the site by FEMA and the CDC as an area with “significant underserved or marginalized populations,” according to the release. The county has a population of about 523,000 residents, of which 49% are minorities, according to the release.
The county’s effort to serve the community has not gone unnoticed.
A provider guidance document from the state Department of Health and Human Services cited Guilford County as an example of how to prioritize appointments.
It notes that the county health department “held 35% of their appointments for historically marginalized populations to align with the demographics of the county.”
The document also noted that Guilford County schedules appointments beyond 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes weekends, reserving some of these slots for historically marginalized populations.
Cone Health also pledged it will reserve at least 35% of its vaccine allotment for minorities.
People of color make up more than 40% of the population Cone Health serves. However, it noted in a Feb. 16 news release that nearly 78% of its COVID-19 vaccinations went to white people.
Cone said the 35% vaccine allotment will be distributed in clinics set up in areas where people may find it difficult to leave work without forgoing pay or who may have transportation problems.
Registration for the clinics, in both urban and rural areas, will be handled by churches and other organizations, the health system said in a news release.
Adrong said there’s a lot of community organizations like hers who want a shot at the vaccine set aside for minorities. But she said the number of organizations may be too onerous for health officials to contact individually.
She suggested that the county and Cone might enlist Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee to help facilitate reaching these numerous organizations.
“That way we can all talk about strategy on how to get vaccine to these different communities,” Adrong said.
Teacher vaccinations
The state’s decision to allow teachers to be vaccinated ahead of some other groups, including those who have compromised immunity, adds another layer of difficulty in obtaining vaccination appointments.
Guilford County decided to set aside all of its vaccine for two weeks solely for educators. And Cone Health is helping with the effort, though it’s using the county’s supply of vaccine, not its own.
“I don't want to think of them negatively, because … we do work together and try to coordinate with them,” Adrong said of the health care providers.
“But it's like, ‘OK, well, we're pushing you to the side, because now we're going to ... give the vaccine to the teachers first. And then we don't know when we're going to be able to come to your church (for vaccinations),’” she said.
Dr. Philip Brown, president of the N.C. Medical Society, also questioned the decision to vaccinate teachers before some other groups, including minorities.
“They're disproportionately affected in terms of the number and severity of COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths,” Brown said in an interview with the News & Record.
“It's important also to understand that those who will fare the worst must be vaccinated first in order to most rapidly control the pandemic,” he said. “Advancing to a new group prematurely carries a significant risk of prolonging the pandemic, which is the last thing that we obviously want to do.
“We need to get through 70 to 80% of a given group before we advance,” he said.
Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County’s health director, said the county has to follow the state’s recommendations if it wants assurance it will get all of the vaccine it can.
“We don’t want any negative impact on our vaccine allocation because all of the allocations that we are receiving come with expectations from the federal partners as well as the state partners,” she said at a news conference Wednesday.
She also defended the decision, saying it was “built on a variety of recommendations and organizations around the nation that are really invested in this work.”
Safe environments
However, Brown said schools, with proper social distancing and other precautions, can hold in-person classes without greatly elevating the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Some of the safest environments are found in health care facilities where the COVID-19 population is very high, he said. “Because proper precautions are being taken, COVID transmission is extremely low.”
Students and teachers also need the assurance of safety for their own mental health, Brown said.
Brown praised the state for being among the first to report “equity data,” allowing it to track how vaccine is distributed by race and ethnicity.
“That gives us a chance to have an equitable vaccination rollout,” he said.
Brown acknowledged the difficulty of picking who should get the COVID-19 shots before others.
“There is no perfect balance,” Brown said, “because the perfect balance would be if everyone were able to get the vaccine.”
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.