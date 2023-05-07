GREENSBORO — Y’all.

“I don’t use it, but I smile when I hear it,” said Dmitry Sitkovetsky, the internationally-known violinist and world traveler who is stepping down as the conductor for the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, of the distinctly Southern expression.

It is just one of the reminders of the city where he has been a magnet for the past 20 years, drawing world-class musicians to play here and filling concert seats with record-breaking ticket sales — all while raising the profile of the symphony and, by extension, Greensboro.

The Russian-born and charismatic Sitkovetsky — “Dima” to family and friends — makes his home in London and was in Canada this past week as a member of the Concours Musical International de Montréal jury before coming back here to end an era.

The 68-year-old Sitkovetsky was already an acclaimed violinist when he took the job as music director in 2003.

“I hear his soul when he plays,” said Caroline Jones, a symphony violist.

One reviewer called a 2004 performance with the symphony almost “overwhelming.”

“The GSO and Sitkovetsky played every note, from first to last, for all the poignancy and ferocious power they contain,” reviewer Bob Workman wrote.

On Thursday, Sitkovetsky will close out his tenure at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts with guest saxophonist Branford Marsalis.

On Friday, he will perform the season’s final Rice Toyota “Sitkovetsky & Friends” chamber series, featuring a small group of musicians at UNCG, playing again with Marsalis.

He still will travel the world to perform.

Over the years, he has brought in special guests like Marsalis while working to raise the orchestra’s performance level, which Sitkovetsky says speaks for itself.

That will surely once again be on display this final week.

So, too, will something else.

The passing of the baton.

****

For symphony lover Ches Kennedy, it was a moment to behold.

Sitkovetsky and his guest artists often stayed in the homes of symphony board members, at the O’Henry Hotel or with people who became friends. Kennedy and his husband, John Covington Overfield, have welcomed Sitkovetsky, his wife, American soprano Susan Roberts, and daughter Julia, now a professional soprano, as they made Greensboro their American base. Sitkovetsky’s mother is the famous pianist Bella Davidovich, who has performed in Greensboro with her son.

“Imagine how overwhelmed I was listening to Dmitry and his mother rehearse for a chamber concert in my living room — playing my grandmother’s grand piano,” Kennedy recalled.

That the famous violinist came to Greensboro is one of symphony president and CEO Lisa Crawford’s great feats.

A former principal guest conductor of the Russian State Symphony and conductor laureate of the Ulster Orchestra in Northern Ireland, one of his musical claims to fame is his string transcription of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Goldberg Variations. A 1995 recording with his New European Strings Chamber Orchestra brought critical acclaim and sold more than 100,000 copies.

Sitkovetsky had been a child prodigy from a fourth-generation musical family in the Soviet Union. His father, Julian Sitkovetsky, was born in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv, which was then part of the Soviet Union. He played the Mendelssohn Concerto with the Kyiv Symphony at the age of 9. In 1958 while in his early 30s, his father died of lung cancer. Dima was just 3.

Sitkovetsky began studying with his maternal grandfather, who also served as concertmaster and assistant conductor of the opera house in Baku, Azerbaijan, and later studied with renowned teachers at the Central Music School of the Moscow Conservatory. By age 12, he had taken first prize in the first International Concertino Prague Competition.

He had considered defecting to the United States as a young adult, but he didn’t want to cause problems for his family in the Soviet Union. Sitkovetsky feigned illness, convincing the Russian government that it was futile to invest in his career. It worked. He would later enroll in the acclaimed Julliard School in New York, winning national competitions with his violin.

In 1979, he won the first International Fritz Kreisler Competition in Vienna.

By the 1980s, he had launched a career as a violin soloist and performed with orchestras in the United States and Europe.

In 1988, he and his mother became the first Soviet emigre musicians invited back to Moscow to perform under Mikhail Gorbachev’s reforms, called perestroika.

He thought he would never go back after he left there.

Sitkovetsky was drawn to conducting in the late 1980s. After the fall of communism he pulled together the New European Strings Chamber Orchestra — what he considered a dream team of string players from the East and West.

By then, Sitkovetsky was receiving numerous invitations as a guest conductor.

The symphony’s concertmaster in Greensboro, however, wanted to invite him as a performer.

“He was way above what we normally pay for a guest artist,” said Crawford, who was then the organization’s executive director. “But we said, ‘OK, we are going to splurge.’”

At the same time, the symphony was auditioning conductors to replace the popular Stuart Malina, the sixth — and youngest — maestro ever to lead the orchestra.

One of the five conductors who planned to audition during the upcoming season dropped out. Crawford just happened to see on Sitkovetsky’s resume that he was a conductor as well. She asked during his visit if he’d consider auditioning in the other candidate’s place.

The orchestra search committee had received more than 300 resumes.

“He just got out his calendar and said, ‘What are the dates?’” Crawford recalled.

He didn’t even know there was a search for a music director.

“We were not on the radar for him,” Crawford said. “We just offered his fee. It was a gig for him.”

He was already recording with the London Symphony Philharmonic and Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, while working with such legendary maestros as Sir Colin Davis, Mariss Jansons, Sir Neville Marriner and Yehudi Menuhin.

“What I love about conducting is the totalness of the musical experience,” Sitkovetsky explained. “You are totally immersed in music. You control it, and yet it controls you.”

At the end of the auditions, the search committee, board of directors, musicians and the audience all voted.

“He was No. 1 all across the board,” Crawford said. “It was pretty clear, and that was the beginning of what we call the Sitkovetsky Era.”

****

Marjorie Bagley had long been a fan.

“The first time I ever heard Dima play live was actually at the Moscow Conservatory around 2004,” recalled Bagley, a symphony violinist and the concertmaster.

She was in Moscow with her dad and sister and saw posters for a concert while exploring the halls of the school steeped in history.

“He performed the Mendelssohn Concerto that day,” Bagley said, “and it was stunning.”

He has been a great study for her.

“Dima has such clear ideas about the pieces he chooses to lead as a soloist and conductor — his interpretations have grown out of decades of experience and study and I always leave these rehearsals and concerts with ideas to contemplate,” explained Bagley, who will play alongside Sitkovetsky and Marsalis as a principle on this season’s final Toyota series.

That he would sign a contract at the time with the Greensboro Symphony was larger than the position.

And then his imagination took over.

He created the Rice Toyota “Sitkovetsky & Friends” series in 2004 and consulted on the sound system in the 3,000-seat Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts where the symphony plays.

“I’ve always been a big city boy, but some of my best work, say as a festival director, I’ve done in small places,” Sitkovetsky said.

Greensboro gave him the ability to “build something of my own musically,” which he did with the Toyota series.

He had been asked to create a sound for the orchestra and to improve the artistic quality. One thing he did right away was start string sectionals, which led to the performance series with renowned guest artists who might have come simply because of their relationship with Sitkovetsky.

“You couldn’t get better chamber concerts in New York,” Crawford said of those performances.

When Sitkovetsky told Crawford who he wanted to book, she would always ask if they wanted to additionally play a chamber concert with Sitkovetsky.

“It’s kind of unusual that your musical director is one of the most prominent violinists in the world,” Crawford said.

“They’d all say ‘Oh, and yes,” Crawford said.

Members of the orchestra also got the chance to play with them, which Crawford said raised the level of artistry.

“He brought the best,” said Jones, the violist who has been with the symphony for 39 years.

Jones recalled Sitkovetsky taking time out with young musicians at the Eastern Music Festival. Two of her own students preparing for their recitals sat through a rehearsal of the symphony playing the same music.

“He met them and talked to them and encouraged them,” said Jones, who teaches violin, the viola and piano.

It wasn’t an isolated gesture to her or others.

As important for her was him becoming involved with the Sphinx organization, which promotes the power of diversity in the arts. For years, she had talked to him about bringing in violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins, who The New York Times calls “the versatile violinist who makes the music come alive.”

And he did.

“I have the utmost respect for him inviting her,” Jones said. “He did tell her, ‘Caroline has been talking about you for years.’”

Sitkovetsky was only in Greensboro six weeks out of the year. But he raised the prominence of the city as well. A typical season might find him performing in Germany, Italy, Austria and elsewhere before returning to Greensboro for daily rehearsals and later performances.

“He really lives on a plane and he would travel to a different country every week and then, of course, he’s taking the name — the ‘music director of the Greensboro Symphony’ wherever he would go,” Crawford said.

Crawford and others could pinpoint wherever he had been prior because the symphony’s Facebook page would “get all these likes from that country,” Crawford said.

While here, he also commissioned new works by composers such as Jakov Jakoulov and Mark Engebretson.

This season featured Sitkovetsky leading six Masterworks concerts with acclaimed soloists including Michelle Cann, Sergey Antonov, James Ehnes, Trio Zimbalist and Marsalis.

Davidovich, his mother, performed with Sitkovetsky at UNCG to benefit symphony education programs and at Elon University to raise money for concerts.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, he responded with his talents, performing two orchestral works by composers from Ukraine, and a third by Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky known as the “Ukrainian Symphony.”

“I will never go back there,” Sitkovetsky said with some sorrow. “I will never again see my father’s grave.”

Sitkovetsky says if he had a regret it was that he tried and failed to put the Winston-Salem and Greensboro symphonies under the same umbrella because they shared so many musicians.

“It’s a missed opportunity that wasn’t to be,” he said.

Sitkovetsky says the next music director will need to fill the Tanger Center, which he helped design. Significant portions of audiences here and elsewhere, who have now grown accustomed to streaming and on-demand performances, have not returned.

There are surprises before their “Dima” moves on, Crawford said.

But she won’t say.

He says he is sure to come back to Greensboro as a guest conductor or performer.

“I’m not dead,” he deadpans.

He also has stops planned in Havana, Berlin and Istanbul, and that’s not his full calendar.

He walks away with a sense of pride built over the years.

“I am very proud of our achievements together,” he said of the symphony.

****

Transitions are bittersweet. With a search for a new leader comes new opportunities.

Next season has been christened the “Season of the Seven“ as seven guest conductors carry the baton as part of an audition for the music director position. Candidates include a former conductor of the Winston-Salem Symphony and another who grew up in Greensboro.

The committee had initially agreed to whittle the resumes to six, which is a hint about the strength of the maestros.

“As we got to the end, the committee couldn’t agree on the last candidate, so we made it seven,” explained Crawford, the symphony president.

While she can tick off the wonderful things that have taken place over the last 20 seasons, Crawford says that the symphony will also take the transition to try new things to broaden the audience.

“We are on an upward trend,” Crawford said.

While keeping a focus on classical music, the symphony has been expanding its reach into gospel, rock and other areas.

Rocker Sting and gospel singer Yolanda Adams have recently performed with the orchestra to strong responses.

“We’re doing something totally different — like music from video games,” Crawford said.

And look for the symphony in the near future to play more music from the “Harry Potter” movies as well as a collaboration with former “American Idol” star Ruben Studdard, who will sing music from legend Luther Vandross.

The day before a Ben Folds concert this past week there were just 100 tickets left.

“I probably will not even recognize most people in the audience,” Crawford said with excitement. “That’s the direction that we are going in for some concerts.”