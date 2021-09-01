 Skip to main content
DMV suspends Saturday hours for 16 offices, including 2 in Greensboro; agency cites rise in COVID-19 cases
DMV suspends Saturday hours for 16 offices, including 2 in Greensboro; agency cites rise in COVID-19 cases

ROCKY MOUNT — Sixteen Drivers License Offices, including two in Greensboro and one in Winston-Salem, are suspending Saturday service hours starting this weekend because of the rise in COVID-19 cases, state officials said.

The sites will temporarily be closed on Saturdays to "better protect customers and staff from the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant," the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles said Wednesday in a news release.

The DMV said examiners who work on Saturdays typically travel from several offices to work together in one office, making it easier to spread the illness, which is seeing another surge.

The three Triad offices impacted are:

• 2527 E. Market St., Greensboro.

• 2391 Coliseum Blvd., Greensboro.

• 2001 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem.

Saturday hours were originally suspended in March 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed this year in May, the DMV said.

