Do you have lead pipes leading to your property? The city of Greensboro wants to know.

Lead pipe test

A magnet and penny can be used to determine if a pipe is lead, the city of Greensboro says. Go to www.greensboro-nc.gov/LeadCopper for instructions.

GREENSBORO — The city of Greensboro wants your help in determining where underground lead piping still exists on private property.

As part of the Water Resources Department’s Lead & Copper Compliance program, the city is asking residents and business owners with Greensboro water to test their water pipes, according to a news release from the city.

People are asked to locate the indoor section of their service line, test the line’s material to see what it is, and then report the results to the city as part of its survey. The city said the entire process should take no more than 15 minutes.

For step-by-step directions and how to report your findings, go to www.greensboro-nc.gov/LeadCopper.

Knowing what materials service lines are made of helps the Water Resources Department to inventory those lines and identify potential risks of lead exposure, according to the release.

