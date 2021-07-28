 Skip to main content
Does the new advice on masks apply to your community? Probably.
top story

Does the new advice on masks apply to your community? Probably.

The Centers for Disease Control’s latest advice on whether you – vaccinated or not – should wear a mask relies heavily on transmission rates in specific communities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reversing course on some masking guidelines.

If you’re in an area of “substantial or high transmission,” you should wear a mask indoors, the agency said Tuesday.

Most of North Carolina’s counties – 79 out of 100 - fall into those categories, according to the CDC’s latest data.

Counties make the list if they have 50 or more cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.

In the latest reporting, Guilford had more than 51 cases per 100,000 people.

Forsyth County had more than 59 cases for every 100,000 people.

Rockingham County was one of the region’s few counties with moderate levels of COVID-19 transmission, although its case rate of 48 per 100,000 barely kept it out of a higher risk group.

Go to covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker to see the CDC map that details North Carolina counties.

