Dog gone? Alrighty then. These Guilford pet detectives are on the case.

Now, people with lost pets can enlist the county's Pet Detectives for help.

The program isn't very complicated, but Mitchell believes it is forming a dragnet of sorts that encourages residents in all neighborhoods to keep an eye out for stray animals.

Pet Detectives uses a Facebook page that she operates — a message board of sorts — that is like the more neighborhood-specific Nextdoor platform. Only this has countywide reach.

You don't really need any special skills to join and contribute. All you need is a watchful eye or a need to get the word out on a missing animal.

In the past week, Animal Services has posted photos of cats and dogs — all on their best behavior, of course, and all looking for their owners.

"Please share in hopes that they can be reunited with their owners!" the latest post reads.

Five people also have recently posted about their pets. One read: "My cat went missing while at my sister's house. She is microchipped!!! Will be 7 in March. Lost on Courtfield Drive/North Hills area of Greensboro over the weekend of 1-1-22."