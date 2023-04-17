A Dollar General store and two popular Target locations in Greensboro are among the businesses in the Triad recently fined because of excessive price-scanner errors.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division announced Monday that it has collected fines from 37 stores in 22 counties — including Guilford and Forsyth.

“Our Standards Division closely watches stores to ensure that consumers are protected,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a news release. “This is an important function to make sure North Carolinians are being charged the prices they see on shelves."

Troxler said it is important for consumers to check their receipts regularly and notify store managers if they see a discrepancy.

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection at a later date.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2% or less error rate.

Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a reinspection.

The Dollar General at 4017 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro paid $8,380 in penalties, the state said. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 24% based on 12 overcharges in a 50-item lot.

A follow-up inspection in October at the Dollar General found an error rate of 14.67% based on 44 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 10.67% based on 32 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in February with a 1% error rate.

The Target at 1212 Bridford Parkway in Greensboro paid $6,715 in penalties. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 20% based on 10 overcharges in a 50-item lot.

A follow-up inspection at the store in October found an error rate of 12% based on 36 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 3.67% based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in February with a 2% error rate.

The Target at 1628 Highwoods Blvd., Greensboro paid $5,000 in penalties. An initial inspection in December 2022 found an error rate of 8% based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot.

A follow-up inspection in February found an error rate of 11% based on 33 overcharges in a 100-item lot.

Circle K at 3101 Pleasant Garden Road, Greensboro paid $3,540 in penalties. An initial inspection in December 2022 found an error rate of 12% based on three overcharges in a 25-item lot.

A follow-up inspection in February found an error rate of 14% based on 14 overcharges in a 100-item lot.

Following are civil penalties assessed in other Triad counties for the first quarter of 2023:

Alamance County:

Dollar General at 1217 South Main St., Graham paid $1,485 in penalties. An initial inspection in November 2022 found an error rate of 28% based on 14 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 3% based on nine overcharges in a 14-item lot.

Davie County:

Dollar General at 1334 Yadkinville Road, Mocksville paid $6,290 in penalties. An initial inspection in November 2022 found an error rate of 20% based on 10 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 13% based on 39 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in March found an error rate of 7.33% based on 22 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

Forsyth County:

Dollar General at 3915 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem paid $13,445 in penalties. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 30% based on 15 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 16.67% based on 50 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 18.33% based on 55 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in March found an error rate of 5.33% based on six overcharges in a 300-item lot.

Family Dollar at 1019 Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall paid $18,950 in penalties. An initial inspection in June 2022 found an error rate of 16% based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in July found an error rate of 10.33% based on 31 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 11.33% based on 34 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 7.33% based on 22 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in February found an error rate of 7.67% based on 23 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

Family Dollar at 1425 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem paid $5,000 in penalties. An initial inspection in November 2022 found an error rate of 22% based on 11 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 13.33% based on 40 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

Family Dollar at 2017 South Broad St., Winston-Salem paid $8,110 in penalties. An initial inspection in November 2022 found an error rate of 38% based on 19 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 20% based on 60 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in March found an error rate of 4.33% based on 13 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

Randolph County:

Aldi at 1318 East Dixie Drive, Asheboro paid $4,470 in penalties. An initial inspection in December 2022 found an error rate of 6% based on three overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 3% based on nine overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in March with a 0% error rate.

Dollar General at 2907 South Main St., High Point paid $7,655 in penalties. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 6% based on three overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 10% based on 30 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 14% based on 42 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in March with a 2% error rate.

Surry County:

Circle K at 110 Graceland Lane, Mount Airy paid $8,890 in penalties. An initial inspection in April 2022 found an error rate of 44% based on 11 overcharges in a 25-item lot. A follow-up inspection in May found an error rate of 28% based on 28 overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in July found an error rate of 9% based on nine overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 17% based on 17 overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 5% based on five overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store passed inspection in January with a 0% error rate.

Yadkin County:

Dollar General at 120 West Main St., Boonville paid $1,005 in penalties. An initial inspection in November 2022 found an error rate of 26% based on 13 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 3.67% based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in March with a 1.67% error rate.

Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store.

Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.