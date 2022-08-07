Domestic disturbance leads to standoff with Greensboro police early Sunday

GREENSBORO — What started out as a domestic disturbance led to a standoff with police that lasted several hours in Sunday's pre-dawn hours.
The incident began at 11:36 p.m. According to a news release, police initially responded to a "disorder" at 5105 Amberhill Drive. Once there, officers determined a domestic assault had occurred prior to their arrival.
When officers attempted to take Colin Wood into custody, he retreated back into the residence, barricading himself.
Patrol officers attempted negotiations and the department's Hostage Negotiation Team arrived at 2:15 a.m.
Just over two hours later, at 4:31 a.m., the 39-year-old Wood was taken into custody without further incident.