Donors dropped off food Saturday in hopes of filling a bus to help out local children in need. The food drive, sponsored by BackPack Beginnings and Charles Aris Executive Search, replaces the Kirkwood 5K that was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first 100 donors got goodie bags and a Kona Ice truck handed out shaved ice to anyone who gave at least five items. Last year’s event raised over $18,400 with more than 2,000 pounds of food collected.
Donors fill a bus with food
