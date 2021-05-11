Don't fill up gas tank unless you need to, experts urge. Panic buying or hoarding gas will make things worse.

GREENSBORO — A temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline won't lead to significant gas shortages, experts say. They're more worried about the effect of panic buying on the gas supply.

On Tuesday, a line of cars snaked through the parking lot at the Costco on West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro as people sought to fill up. It was a scene playing out at many gas stations across the state and region.

Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents not to panic buy.

"I have talked today with federal officials including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and we have a full court press to get the Colonial Pipeline back up and fully operating quickly," Cooper said Tuesday on social media. "Report price gouging and please don't rush to top off your tanks."

In North Carolina, 8.5% of the state’s nearly 5,400 gas stations reported running out of fuel Tuesday, according to Gasbuddy.com, which tracks supply.

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, GasBuddy.com's fuel availability tracker, which is updated through reports by motorists, showed a handful of convenience store fuel outages in Greensboro.