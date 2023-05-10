GREENSBORO — Ever heard of a bintlet? The Greensboro Science Center now has two of them, which are the first to be born there.

On Tuesday, the center announced the May 5 birth of the baby binturongs or bintlets, also known as bearcats — which are neither bear, nor cat.

The bintlets are being hand-reared by the center's animal care team and are not yet ready for public viewing. The science center has posted the bintlets' photos and the birth announcement on its Instagram and Facebook pages, where it plans to share progress updates and more photos.

The fuzzy little ones were born to a pair of binturongs named Susan and Mee-Noi, which were recommended for breeding by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan Program.

While considered carnivores, the binturongs' diet consists mostly of fruits and berries. Binturongs are native to the rainforests of South and Southeast Asia, according to information provided by the science center.

According to National Geographic, the binturong can grip things with its long tail as it climbs through the treetops.

"Historically, binturong births have not been that common throughout AZA facilities and the population has been on a downward trend over the last 20 years," Jessica Hoffman, the science center's vice president of animal care and welfare, said in a statement. "Only a few pairs continued to be successful, so that makes this new pairing of Susan and Mee-Noi especially exciting for us."

Hoffman said this birth marks the fifth one in the last year throughout AZA, which is "helping to strengthen the sustainability of this much loved species."

The science center also acknowledged donors Chris and Kathy Evans in its announcement Tuesday for helping fund the binturongs.

Glenn Dobrogosz, CEO of the science center, said that as some habitats erode, "successful breeding programs for rare animals have now become essential."