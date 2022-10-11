Don't refuse to get your refuse. Trash cans left out in Greensboro will soon cost you.

GREENSBORO — Scofflaws, beware. Your flippant attitude toward retrieving your trash or recycling container could soon cost you $25.

After a four-month education campaign, the city plans to impose a fee on residents who repeatedly leave their cans curbside for extended periods.

The City Council imposed the new fee in June when it passed changes to the solid waste ordinance. However, the city postponed enforcing the fee so it could educate people about the consequences of leaving the emptied containers beside the road.

That changes on Nov. 1.

TALKING TRASH The city of Greensboro requires that trash and recycling containers be at the curb by 7 a.m. the day of collection. The containers should be brought to the curb no earlier than 7 a.m. the previous day and removed no later than 7 a.m. the following day.

“The property owner is going to be the one that's billed, so they will be responsible for making sure that the fee is paid,” said Tori Carle, the city’s waste reduction supervisor.

A warning will be issued for the first violation, with a courtesy removal of containers out of the right of way. After that, each violation will incur a $25 fee on a rolling 12-month basis.

That means if no violations take place within one year of the previous fee, the resident will again receive a warning for the next violation.

GOT A COMPLAINT? Greensboro city workers will respond to an address if a complaint is made and leave notices for any containers not in compliance. Residents can file a complaint or request "backdoor service" by calling 336-373-2489.

The city also expanded the timeframe it gives residents to take out and retrieve their cans — from 24 hours to 48 hours. The fees only will be assessed when the cans are left out more than two days before or after the collection time.

The change was in response to concerns from people who might not meet the 24-hour timeframe because of their work schedule. And some elderly residents also worried about having to retrieve their containers after dark, Carle said.

“We really wanted to accommodate residents more by giving them more time,” Carle said.

For residents who aren’t physically able to retrieve their cans, the city offers a free “backdoor service,” where crews will collect and return trash cans from their home.

Carle suggests residents download the GSO Collects app, which will remind them of their trash and recycling day and includes an adjustment to holidays and inclement weather.

According to city officials, the fees are complaint-driven and are meant to nudge people into compliance rather than raise money.

“The city of Greensboro does not patrol the streets," Carle said, "looking for carts left out too long. We don't have time for that.”