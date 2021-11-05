 Skip to main content
DOT to close part of I-85 ramp in Greensboro for two weeks to repair damaged sign
GREESNBORO — A portion of an Interstate 85 ramp in Greensboro will be closed for about two weeks starting Sunday so crews can repair an overhead sign that was knocked down by a vehicle.

The damaged sign is at Exit 122A, which is how I-85 South traffic accesses Groometown Road, N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release. The ramp is set to be closed between Exits 122B (Interstate-73 South) and 122A from 11 p.m. Sunday until 11 p.m. Nov. 21.

According to DOT, I-85 South drivers trying to access Groometown Road will take Exit 122C and follow I-73 North to U.S. 29/70 South and then take Exit 33. Drivers on the I-85 South ramp will not be allowed past Exit 122B.

Drivers on I-73 North wanting to take Exit 95B to access I-85 South will also have to take that detour.

DOT said the work is dependent on weather and other conditions and the schedule could change.

