Greensboro restaurants will be rockin’ especially hard this month as basketball fans come to town for the ACC Tournament.

Fans tend to pack such spots as Stamey’s Barbecue, 913 Whiskey Bar and Southern Kitchen, and Freeman’s Grub and Pub mainly because they are within shouting distance of the Greensboro Coliseum, but the town has a lot more to offer in the way of good eats and drinks.

In fact, Greensboro has a wide variety of restaurants – casual and fancy, American and ethnic – to suit almost anyone’s tastes.

Here are just a few of readers’ favorite spots in three categories.

UPSCALE

Machete

Address: 600 C Battleground Ave., Greensboro, N.C. 27401

Phone: 336-265-8859

Website: machetegso.com

Machete is perhaps the hottest ticket in town right now and the hardest place to score a table, but it might well provide one of Greensboro’s most dining experiences. The dinner-only restaurant made the semifinals for the James Beard Foundation’s Best New Restaurant award in 2022, and its pastry chef, Lydia Greene, was named the best pastry chef in the state last year by the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association. Look for creative and often surprising combinations of ingredients and flavors from around the world. The eclecticism extends to the beer, wine and cocktail menu, too.

Blue Denim

Address: 237 S. Elm St., Greensboro, N.C. 27401

Phone: 336-676-5689

Website: bluedenimgso.com

This is family-owned restaurant is alongtime favorite of locals, especially fans of Cajun and Creole fare. People come from miles around for the crawfish etouffee, gumbo yaya, red beans and rice, and more. Save room for the bananas Foster moon pie or white chocolate pecan bread pudding. Comfort food galore in a small, cozy atmosphere. Dinner only.

Cille & Scoe

Address: 312 South Elm St., Greensboro, N.C. 27401

Phone: 336-522-6592

Website: cilleandscoe.com

Relative newcomer Cille & Scoe opened in 2021, the dream of husband-and-wife team Sean and Tara Reaves. Both are veterans of the Greensboro restaurant scene stepping out on their own for the first time. Sean Reaves’ passion for fresh-from-the-farm food has helped the couple create a popular modern Southern restaurant. Reaves recently filmed an episode of “Chopped” for the Food Network. The seasonal menu at this time of year features chicken and dumplings, braised short ribs and Southern egg rolls filled with black-eyed peas and collards. Lunch, dinner and Saturday and Sunday brunch.

1618 West

Address: 1618 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, N.C. 27403

Phone: 336-235-0898

Website: 1618west.com

This is a top spot for seafood lovers in Greensboro, with food that takes inspiration from Asia, Latin America and the American South. With a menu self-described as “fresh and fearless, yet approachable,” the restaurant offers such dishes as tuna tartare, almond-crusted flounder, and Chilean sea bass with asparagus and harissa risotto. Expect colorful, creative presentations and signature cocktails. A sister restaurant, 1618 Midtown, offers a similar approach but with a broader menu. Dinner and Sunday brunch.

Print Works Bistro

Address: 702 Green Valley Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408

Phone: (336) 379-0699

Website: printworksbistro.com

Print Works Bistro is adjacent to the Proximity Hotel and owned by the same company, but it sweeps away any thoughts of stodgy or dull “hotel food.” The restaurant consistently scores high points on all fronts – food, service and atmosphere. The menu features classic and modern version of French bistro dishes, including grilled lamb chops, goat-cheese ravioli Dauphine, steak frites and shrimp Provencal. This, and its sister restaurant - the Green Valley Grill attached to the O. Henry Hotel - have won many awards and citations for best romantic or date-night restaurant, best for outdoor dining and for the Wine Spectator award of excellence. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

Other top restaurants to try: Gia’s, Undercurrent, Kau and White & Wood.

ETHNIC CUISINE

Pho Hien Vuong

Address: 4109 Spring Garden St., Greensboro, N.C. 27407

Phone: 336-294-5551

Greensboro food lovers’ top spot for pho, Pho Hien Vuong is the real deal – and just one of several places for great Vietnamese food in town. Though the owners are Vietnamese, the menu does include some Thai food, as well as spring rolls, fried rice, and stir-fries. Still, most people come for one of the 11 different kinds of pho. They include meatballs, rare steak as well as chicken and seafood versions. Vegetarian-broth phos are available by request. Lunch and dinner.

Tampopo Ramen & Hibachi

Address: 4929 W Market St., Greensboro, N.C. 27407

Phone: 336-897-3313

Facebook: Tampopo Ramen & Hibachi

There are plenty of sushi restaurants in Greensboro, but restaurant-goers interested in Japanese food these days are more likely to mention Tampopo, which is known for its ramen. In fact, it doesn’t even sell sushi. The heart of the menu is 10 different ramens, including several in the traditional pork broth, plus chicken and vegetarian versions. Other menu items include udon noodle soups, hibachi stir-fries and fried rice, and stir-fried noodles. Lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday.

Jerusalem Market on Elm

Address: 310 South Elm Street, Greensboro N.C. 27401

Phone: 336-279-7025

Website: jerusalemarket.com

The original Jerusalem Market was founded in 1989 by Saliba Hanhan, a native of the West Bank city of Ramallah. It started as a Middle Eastern market, and there still is a market at 5002 High Point Road/Gate City Boulevard. The Elm Street location came later, in 2016, and is a casual restaurant incorporating a lot of the Middle Eastern ingredients sold at the market. The menu is short but features all the classics, including falafel, shawerma, baba ghanoush and hummus as well as a handful of wraps featuring shish-kabob lamb, chicken and more. Also recommended is Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats, which has similar items mixed in with such American and fusion fare as cheesesteak subs and rice bowl. Lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday.

Chez Genese

Address: 616 S Elm St, Greensboro, N.C. 27406

Phone: 336-663-7399

Website: chezgenese.com

This small French-inspired café has earned raves for its straightforward but very well-prepared food. Customers especially love this restaurant’s breakfast – served every weekday – and brunch – served Friday and Saturday. It’s not open for dinner, but it also serves lunch. At breakfast, customers can choose from a menu of quiche, omelets, crepes and more. Brunch adds such items as a fig and onion galette and a croque monsieur (hot ham and cheese sandwich). Lunch overlaps a lot with brunch but adds such entrees as Bouillabaisse, beef burgundy and mussels and fries with baguette toast.

Taste of Ethiopia

Address: 106 N Westgate Dr, Greensboro, N.C. 27407

Phone: 336-299-6443

Facebook: @tasteofethiopiagreensboro

If you’re looking for something a little different, you may want to try Greensboro’s only Ethiopian restaurant, where you’ll be encouraged to eat with your hands and where both vegans and meat eaters can be satisfied. The generally light and healthy dishes include lentil stew, beef-filled pastry, lamb and kitfo (Ethopia’s version of steak tartare). Everything comes with injera, a kind of crepe used as a utensil to scoop up bites of food. You also can order Ethiopian coffee and honey wine. Lunch and dinner Wednesday through Monday.

Other favorite ethnic restaurants: Hometown Delicious (Chinese), Boba House (pan-Asian vegetarian fare and boba tea), Sarah’s Kabob Shop, Binh Minh Vietnamese, and Lao Restaurant and Bar.

AMERICAN/ECLECTIC

HOPS Burger Bar

Address: 2419 Spring Garden St. and 2138-A Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, N.C.

Phone: 336-834-2452or 336-663-0537

Website: hopsburgerbar.com

If you just want a really good burger and fries – and maybe a craft beer – look no farther than the locally owned HOPS. The restaurant was listed at No. 1 in TripAdvisor’s list of Top 10 burger spots in the nation in 2015. In 2019, Money.com put HOPS at No. 18 in a list of the 20 Best Burger Spots in the country based on Yelp.com reviews. HOPS’ burgers are big – they go up to 12 ounces. They also are creative. You can get burgers with pimento cheese, goat cheese, blue cheese, barbecue sauce, French onion gravy, pulled pork and more. Even the fries come more than a half-dozen ways. HOPS also always has a featured burger of the week. It may be the Greek Deli burger, the Island burger of the Country Breakfast burger – it just depends on the week. If you don’t eat beef, no problem; HOPS also has turkey, chicken, tuna, bison and two kinds of veggie burgers. There also are some salads and other sandwiches. Lunch and dinner daily.

Sticks and Stones Clay Oven Pizza

Address: 2200 Walker Ave., Greensboro, N.C. 27403

Phone: 336-508-7750

Website: sticksandstonesclayoven.com

At Sticks and Stones, the focus is on sustainable, local and seasonal. Regularly cited as one of the top spots in town for pizza, Sticks and Stones also sells a variety of sandwiches and salads. The pies have such intriguing names as Mockingbirdsing, A Kiss Before I Go and Easy Plateau, and often have interesting ingredients, too, including walnut pesto, fennel and local wild mushrooms. Other menu items include the Dance All Night salad (spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, local chevre, and honeyed walnuts and roasted red pepper dressing) and the Hypnotized sandwich (pulled pork, house-made kimchi and spicy garlic mayo). Its 16 beer taps typically feature a lot of local breweries, and there’s a wine and liquor selection, too. Lunch and dinner daily.

Yum Yum Better Ice Cream and Hot Dogs

Address: 1219 Spring Garden St., Greensboro, N.C.27403

Phone: 336-272-8284

Facebook: @yumyumbettericecreamandhotdogs

Yum Yum is a Greensboro institution that began as a mobile cart in 1906. People come here for two things – hot dogs and ice cream – because, well, that’s all the place sells. Locals order their dogs all the way, which is chili, slaw, mustard and onions. Ice cream, available in cones or cups, includes Snickers, peanut-butter chocolate chip, and black cherry as well as the classics. And you can’t beat the prices. Open for lunch and dinner.

Scrambled

Address: 2417 Spring Garden St.,Greensboro, N.C. 27403

Phone: 336-285-6590

Website: scrambledgreensboro.com

This is a modern take on the classic Southern diner that’s open for breakfast and lunch and located in the historic Lindley Park neighborhood. You can get all the classics here – omelets or eggs any other style, pancakes and French toast – and those last two come with a choice of a dozen toppings, including apple butter, butterscotch chips and even fried chicken. But you might be tempted by one of the house specialties, such as corned beef hash, shrimp and grits or fried green tomatoes. There also are a half-dozen eggs Benedicts, including black-bean cake and crab cake.

Crafted: The Art of the Taco

Address: 220 S. Elm St., Greensboro, N.C. 27401

Phone: 336-273-0030

Website: eatatcrafted.com

Another local favorite, Crafted has a modern bar-and-grill feel and the menu is about equally split between tacos and burgers, as well as a few salads. Chef Kris Fuller likes creative combinations, so the tacos here are not traditional. Instead, there’s Honky Tonk (Nashville hot chicken, pickled red onion, pickles and spicy ranch) and the Fedora (blackened seared tuna, kimchi and more). The same goes for the burgers, which include such toppings as pulled pork, chipotle aioli, smoked gouda and pepper jelly. The robust bar program leans heavily on the liquor with margaritas, bloody Marys and more, but there’s also craft beer and short-and-sweet wine list. Open for lunch and dinner.

mhastings@wsjournal.com

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ