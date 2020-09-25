Downtown Greensboro hosting Fall Shop, Sip & Stroll on First Friday and Saturday of October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — People are invited to visit downtown Greensboro to shop local on the First Friday and Saturday of October, Downtown Greensboro Inc. said in a news release.

Fall Shop, Sip & Stroll encourages the community to get a jump on holiday shopping, shop local and enjoy complimentary drinks from participating downtown retailers, according to DGI. Some retailers are joining with live music and select restaurants will provide specials, DGI said.

The new initiative aims to support small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

People participating are asked to mask up while they shop from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 3 and from noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 4. The Saturday portion of the event will overlap with Open Streets, the pedestrian-friendly dining and shopping that closes Elm Street from 5 to 11 p.m.

View a complete list of participating retailers and specials at www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/shop-sip-stroll/. Specials will be added daily leading up to the start of the event.