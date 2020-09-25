 Skip to main content
Downtown Greensboro hosting Fall Shop, Sip & Stroll on First Friday and Saturday of October
Open Streets

A skate boarder rides on the sidewalk along South Elm Street during Open Streets in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 7, 2020.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — People are invited to visit downtown Greensboro to shop local on the First Friday and Saturday of October, Downtown Greensboro Inc. said in a news release. 

Fall Shop, Sip & Stroll encourages the community to get a jump on holiday shopping, shop local and enjoy complimentary drinks from participating downtown retailers, according to DGI. Some retailers are joining with live music and select restaurants will provide specials, DGI said. 

The new initiative aims to support small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

People participating are asked to mask up while they shop from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 3 and from noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 4. The Saturday portion of the event will overlap with Open Streets, the pedestrian-friendly dining and shopping that closes Elm Street from 5 to 11 p.m.

View a complete list of participating retailers and specials at www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/shop-sip-stroll/. Specials will be added daily leading up to the start of the event.

