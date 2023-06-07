The city has a big plan for its downtown area: an entertainment district.

On Tuesday morning, Downtown Greensboro Incorporated, a nonprofit development organization, unveiled various plans of economic revitalization, both new and ongoing. Projects ranged from already announced restorations of historic buildings like the Southern Railway depot to newer, large-scale developments such as the entertainment district and a potential multi-use arena.

The new destination street will be located on Battleground Avenue, which planners hope will host the Battleground Entertainment District. The announcement featured an illustration of a lively festival on the street and a glimpse of the series of special events and entertainment venues that will occupy space. In the description of the project, planners listed an area on the road "South of West Smith Street."

"Charlotte and Raleigh, they had their turn. It's our turn now," City Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said, gazing around the room.

During the meeting, business owners, residents and taxpayers circled a gallery of poster-boards, each of which contained pictures and potential features of Greensboro's future downtown.

The Battleground Entertainment District appeared on a poster with the label "big moves," among other designs for a Southend and lower downtown gateway and the aforementioned multi-use arena. The poster also had a "still to come" designation, meaning that these new landmarks are likely years away.

The Southend and lower downtown gateway will appear in physical form as a locally designed and built gateway across South Elm Street with accompanying public art. Downtown Greensboro also included a plan for an intersection re-design that would slow vehicle traffic and facilitate crossing Gate City Boulevard.

The multi-use arena is looking to attract thousands of visitors to the Greensboro downtown area. It will potentially seat 3,000 to 5,000 people and include a "walkable, mixed-use environment" and a public outdoor space for gathering and dining.

Elsewhere, stakeholders of all shapes and sizes engaged in lively discussion about topics from parking, housing, traffic and new breweries. One slide announced plans for new autonomous shuttle connectors. Two prototype self-driving shuttles, designed by North Carolina A&T State University, will start driving downtown in September. Their 7-minute route will travel south from A&T.

Further information about Downtown Greensboro and new projects can be located on downtowngreensboro.org.