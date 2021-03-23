 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown Greensboro Inc. brings back Feeding the Frontlines
0 comments
top story

Downtown Greensboro Inc. brings back Feeding the Frontlines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Feeding the Frontlines

Wes Wheeler, center, and Rob Overman, right, of Undercurrent Restaurant provided meals in 2020 as part of the Feeding the Frontlines program of Downtown Greensboro Inc. A representative of Cone Health, left, was picking up the meals. 

 UNDERCURRENT RESTAURANT, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro Inc. is re-launching its Feeding the Frontlines campaign to provide meals to local health care heroes.

“When we launched Feeding the Frontlines in 2020, the goal was to celebrate the work of our healthcare heroes while supporting our downtown restaurants," Zack Matheny, DGI president and chief executive officer, said Tuesday in a news release. "Thanks to the generosity of the community, we were able to provide 3,400 meals during round one."

“I’m thankful so many companies are stepping in to support us for this new campaign which will further help our small business owners and support those workers who continue to work the frontlines," Matheny said.

The new campaign aims to raise $49,500 to cover the cost of 110 meals per day for 30 days to front-line workers at Cone Health (60 meals) and Guilford County Health Department workers at the vaccination clinic at Mt. Zion Baptist Church (50 meals).

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The money raised will pay for meals at $12 each and include a 20% gratuity for participating downtown restaurants.

To date, $20,500 has been committed by the following local companies: Rotary Club of Greensboro, BB&T/Truist, William A. Stern Foundation, PACE Communications, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, DMJ & Co., American National Bank and United Healthcare.

The boxed lunches will begin Monday and cover 30 weekdays.

The following downtown restaurants have already pledged to provide meals: 1618 Downtown, Blue Denim, Chez Genèse, Cincy’s, Crafted, Flaviano’s Mexican Restaurant, Jerusalem Market on Elm, Liberty Oak, Manny’s Universal Café, Midori's Japanese Hibachi, Natty Greene’s, Stumble Stilskins and Undercurrent.

Find out more information, including how to donate, at www.downtowngreensboro.org. Click on "About Us" then "COVID 19 Resources."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: New York Times article features Greensboro Day student's essay

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News