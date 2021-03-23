Downtown Greensboro Inc. brings back Feeding the Frontlines

GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro Inc. is re-launching its Feeding the Frontlines campaign to provide meals to local health care heroes.
“When we launched Feeding the Frontlines in 2020, the goal was to celebrate the work of our healthcare heroes while supporting our downtown restaurants," Zack Matheny, DGI president and chief executive officer, said Tuesday in a news release. "Thanks to the generosity of the community, we were able to provide 3,400 meals during round one."
“I’m thankful so many companies are stepping in to support us for this new campaign which will further help our small business owners and support those workers who continue to work the frontlines," Matheny said.
The new campaign aims to raise $49,500 to cover the cost of 110 meals per day for 30 days to front-line workers at Cone Health (60 meals) and Guilford County Health Department workers at the vaccination clinic at Mt. Zion Baptist Church (50 meals).
The money raised will pay for meals at $12 each and include a 20% gratuity for participating downtown restaurants.
To date, $20,500 has been committed by the following local companies: Rotary Club of Greensboro, BB&T/Truist, William A. Stern Foundation, PACE Communications, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, DMJ & Co., American National Bank and United Healthcare.
The boxed lunches will begin Monday and cover 30 weekdays.
The following downtown restaurants have already pledged to provide meals: 1618 Downtown, Blue Denim, Chez Genèse, Cincy’s, Crafted, Flaviano’s Mexican Restaurant, Jerusalem Market on Elm, Liberty Oak, Manny’s Universal Café, Midori's Japanese Hibachi, Natty Greene’s, Stumble Stilskins and Undercurrent.
Find out more information, including how to donate, at www.downtowngreensboro.org. Click on "About Us" then "COVID 19 Resources."