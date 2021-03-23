Downtown Greensboro Inc. brings back Feeding the Frontlines

GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro Inc. is re-launching its Feeding the Frontlines campaign to provide meals to local health care heroes.

“When we launched Feeding the Frontlines in 2020, the goal was to celebrate the work of our healthcare heroes while supporting our downtown restaurants," Zack Matheny, DGI president and chief executive officer, said Tuesday in a news release. "Thanks to the generosity of the community, we were able to provide 3,400 meals during round one."

“I’m thankful so many companies are stepping in to support us for this new campaign which will further help our small business owners and support those workers who continue to work the frontlines," Matheny said.

The new campaign aims to raise $49,500 to cover the cost of 110 meals per day for 30 days to front-line workers at Cone Health (60 meals) and Guilford County Health Department workers at the vaccination clinic at Mt. Zion Baptist Church (50 meals).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The money raised will pay for meals at $12 each and include a 20% gratuity for participating downtown restaurants.