Downtown Greensboro Inc. hosts Eggstravaganza

GREENSBORO — The egg hunt is on during Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s Eggstravaganza from Thursday through Saturday.

Visitors to the city center can find hidden prizes at 18 participating businesses. One winner may find the golden egg featuring an overnight stay at the newly-renovated Downtown Marriott.

“We’ve been brainstorming how to have a family-friendly, yet socially responsible event during the spring in the center city, and I think we’ve done just that with our new Downtown Eggstravaganza,” Stacy Calfo, DGI marketing director, said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Visit any of the participating businesses and search for the hidden egg hunt sign. Snap a photo of the sign with your phone and show the image to one of the business's employees.

In return, receive a prize egg that may be filled with gift cards, candy, merchandise and more.

There is only one golden egg, so visit multiple businesses to better your odds at winning the grand prize during the three-day event.

All prizes are age-appropriate for children and adults.

Visit downtowngreensboro.org/events/eggstravaganza for complete rules and a list of participating businesses.