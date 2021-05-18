Downtown Greenway hosts event Saturday to celebrate the latest progress on the $43 million project circling Greensboro's center city

To do that, Sayre uses a technique called earthcasting. A massive tree spade digs large shapes from the earth. Shapes are filled with concrete mixed with iron oxide and complemented by steel supports.

After the concrete cures, stones are pulled from the earth.

A crane carefully stacked 18 of them on three tall upright poles — five stones on one, six on the next and seven on the tallest that reaches nearly 23 feet high.

Each stone has an opening or sleeve that allows it to slide down the pipe that holds them, much like a string of pearls.

These manmade piles — called cairns — display the stones, starting with the largest at the bottom and decreasing in size as they head upward. One remaining stone will become a table; the other has been divided into four for two seating areas.

They are surrounded by a spiral path that eventually will lead pedestrians and bicyclists to and from the future adjacent section of greenway.

Circular sections of terrazzo in the path features flush stainless-steel cutouts of the small critters found in the stream.

For several years, UNCG biology professor Sarah Praskievicz and her students have studied the stream's health.

