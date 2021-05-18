Downtown Greenway hosts event Saturday to celebrate the latest progress on the $43 million project circling Greensboro's center city

GREENSBORO — The Downtown Greenway is moving along the path toward the finish line.
The public can celebrate two of its milestones on Saturday at a site at 501 Guilford Ave. in the Westerwood neighborhood.
Spectators will find entertainment, an artist speaking about his completed major sculpture, and greenway planners talking about the expected start of construction later this year on the recreation path's final mile.
When that final mile is complete — likely in 2023 — the public can walk and bicycle along the entire four-mile path, lined with landscaping and public art, that loops center city.
To Dabney Sanders, Downtown Greenway project manager, Saturday's celebration signifies that the end of greenway construction is in sight — 20 years after the idea first was introduced.
"It’s going to be gratifying when we see it fully operational after all of these years of planning and work and construction," Sanders said.
Sanders works for Action Greensboro, an arm of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce that has joined with the city to create the greenway.
She now expects that the $43 million project, financed with public and private money, will be complete in 2023.
Sanders already sees its benefits along the completed three miles that wind through neighborhoods, including economic development.
"We are seeing as more sections have come online such increased usage," Sanders said. "We are seeing greater interest in the programming we are doing."
That programming has included free fitness classes, Goat Yoga, permaculture gardening classes and bird-watching classes.
"What I’m wanting to envision," she added, "is this day when the full four miles are complete and the greenway is serving as this big connector to all the other trails and greenways in the system. And it’s providing a wonderful mode of transportation and an opportunity for recreation for people."
Saturday's events won't include a ribbon-cutting or a groundbreaking with shovels and dirt. It will be a symbolic celebration.
A group called Activate Entertainment will provide a circus-style interactive performance.
Raleigh artist Thomas Sayre will speak. He created the sculpture titled "Cairn's Course" at WestWoods, the site's name.
Sayre arrived in October to start work on the site behind the Greensboro College theater building on Guilford Avenue.
He and his crew created 20 huge manmade stones from earth on the other side of the College Branch stream that runs through the site. The stones range in weight from 6,500 to nearly 11,000 pounds.
To do that, Sayre uses a technique called earthcasting. A massive tree spade digs large shapes from the earth. Shapes are filled with concrete mixed with iron oxide and complemented by steel supports.
After the concrete cures, stones are pulled from the earth.
A crane carefully stacked 18 of them on three tall upright poles — five stones on one, six on the next and seven on the tallest that reaches nearly 23 feet high.
Each stone has an opening or sleeve that allows it to slide down the pipe that holds them, much like a string of pearls.
These manmade piles — called cairns — display the stones, starting with the largest at the bottom and decreasing in size as they head upward. One remaining stone will become a table; the other has been divided into four for two seating areas.
They are surrounded by a spiral path that eventually will lead pedestrians and bicyclists to and from the future adjacent section of greenway.
Circular sections of terrazzo in the path features flush stainless-steel cutouts of the small critters found in the stream.
For several years, UNCG biology professor Sarah Praskievicz and her students have studied the stream's health.
Using federal guidelines, they have taken samples and analyzed them.
They created a table of critters they have found, from tiny fish to microscopic samples.
Sayre depicted several of their images in the terrazzo path.
The entire $400,000 Cairn's Course project has been financed by the National Endowment for the Arts, The Cemala Foundation and the city's Water Resources Department.
• • •
A chart on the Downtown Greenway website at downtowngreenway.org tells its story.
The idea first was introduced in 2001, in the Center City Master Plan. A volunteer committee began work in 2002.
In 2006, the city adopted a bi-ped plan that identified the Downtown Greenway as the hub of the entire system of trails. It became a signature project for the city's bicentennial.
In 2009, its first phase broke ground in the Warnersville neighborhood.
Fast forward to 2021.
Now internationally-known Atlanta artist Radcliffe Bailey creates engineered drawings for the fourth and final cornerstone in the greenway’s southeast corner, at the northeast corner of Murrow and East Gate City boulevards.
Bailey envisions his design for the Freedom Cornerstone as a railroad track made of steel reaching skyward, topped with a North Star of blue neon.
Sanders expects it to be installed in the fall, or in spring of 2022.
• • •
As major projects take shape, three other artists move toward creating smaller but significant works.
• Nico Amortegui of Charlotte has been commissioned to create a bench for the Dunleath neighborhood. He will talk with the neighborhood about its interests, then submit a proposal to greenway planners.
• Theresa Arico of Chapel Hill will create a bench for the southeast corner of Murrow Boulevard and East Market Street. She has spoken with community leaders, and will speak with more as she seeks history and insight on the area.
• Sharon Dowell of Charlotte will work on the Summit Avenue overpass, on a concrete wall next to the greenway. Dowell has visited the city and is researching greenway history to inform her piece, Sanders said.
Sanders predicts that the three artistic works will be finished in late summer or fall.
• • •
The final one-mile section of greenway will run along its western perimeter, following an abandoned railroad right-of-way from Smith Street to Spring Garden Street.
It crosses under Friendly Avenue and across Market Street. The at-grade crossing at Market Street will feature an added traffic light and rapid flash beacon technology to alert cars and greenway users of the crossing, Sanders said.
The city is working on a few final right-of-way acquisitions before putting the project out for bid in summer.
The project will cost about $7 million, Sanders said.
Greenway planners will work with the Piedmont Conservation Council and the city on an enhanced restoration of the College Branch stream, between Guilford and Friendly avenues and Market and McGee streets, Sanders said.
Construction will add a short extension from Smith Street, along Benjamin Parkway to the Mitchell Water Treatment Plant.
As each section of the greenway opens, the city takes over its maintenance.
When the entire greenway is complete, the city will take over responsibility for programming, education and communications — jobs that Action Greensboro has handled.
"It’s very nice to see the end in sight," Sanders said. "But I feel like we have a lot of work to do to get ready for that. That’s a nice challenge to have."
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.