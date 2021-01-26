Downtown Greenway organizers seek Greensboro community's thoughts on freedom

A current Weatherspoon exhibition displays one of his pieces.

Bailey said in a Downtown Greenway news release that it was his honor "to celebrate the victory of freedom for this commission."

"We all will bring our own history to the project," he said. "But that history will be seen through the lens through which we each perceive our own experiences.”

Greenway organizers ask that community residents send their thoughts in the form of a word, phrase, image or sound that evokes the idea of freedom.

Responses can be sent via voicemail, email or social media.

The deadline is Sunday.

"Because of the restrictions of COVID-19, we are having to be creative in getting community input and feedback," Sanders said. "This is one of the ways we are doing it."

Responses will be shared with Bailey.

Action Greensboro, an arm of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, has joined with the city to create the greenway. The $43 million project, financed with public and private money, is expected to be completed in early to mid-2022.

The paved biking and walking route already displays 19 completed works of art.