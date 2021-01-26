Downtown Greenway organizers seek Greensboro community's thoughts on freedom

GREENSBORO — What does freedom feel like to you?
Can it be expressed in a word, a phrase, an image — even a sound?
The Downtown Greenway seeks the community's ideas on that topic for its newest public artwork, the Freedom Cornerstone.
It will be in the southeast corner of the greenway's 4-mile loop, at the northeast corner of Murrow and East Gate City boulevards.
The highly visible location was created with the realignment of the intersection in coordination with greenway construction.
The recreational path, lined with landscaping and art, will encircle center city by 2022.
In this 2019 video, Artist Vandorn Hinnant talk about the twin sculptures he created for a section of the greenway that runs through the Ole Asheboro neighborhood.
Radcliffe Bailey, an internationally known Atlanta artist known for depicting African American history and culture, has been selected to design the fourth and final cornerstone of the Downtown Greenway.
Bailey envisions using Corten steel and concrete for the work. He plans to incorporate lighting and music.
He also will design the landscaping in collaboration with a local landscape architect, Mark Reaves of Revington Reaves.
As the name suggests, the Freedom Cornerstone will celebrate the concept of freedom.
It will recognize the role that the city played in the nonviolent protests of the pivotal 1960 Greensboro lunch-counter sit-ins that served as a catalyst to the larger movement.
"Radcliffe plans to include text and sound in the piece," said Dabney Sanders, greenway project manager. "The community can be a part of shaping that with these responses."
Paul Cervelloni of Greensboro submitted a sketch.
"I wanted to participate because, after my wife and I marched on behalf of Black Lives Matter over the summer, and followed by recent events in D.C. we have a reawakened awareness of how precious freedom, equality and democracy are for all of us," Cervelloni said via email.
"Further," he added, "we are frequent walkers and bikers of the greenway and appreciate how important this program is for the community."
Bailey's work is in the collections of many institutions including the Art Institute of Chicago, Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
In North Carolina, his work has become part of the collections of Mint Museum in Charlotte, Nasher Museum at Duke University, and the Weatherspooon Art Museum at UNCG.
A current Weatherspoon exhibition displays one of his pieces.
Bailey said in a Downtown Greenway news release that it was his honor "to celebrate the victory of freedom for this commission."
"We all will bring our own history to the project," he said. "But that history will be seen through the lens through which we each perceive our own experiences.”
Greenway organizers ask that community residents send their thoughts in the form of a word, phrase, image or sound that evokes the idea of freedom.
Responses can be sent via voicemail, email or social media.
The deadline is Sunday.
"Because of the restrictions of COVID-19, we are having to be creative in getting community input and feedback," Sanders said. "This is one of the ways we are doing it."
Responses will be shared with Bailey.
Action Greensboro, an arm of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, has joined with the city to create the greenway. The $43 million project, financed with public and private money, is expected to be completed in early to mid-2022.
The paved biking and walking route already displays 19 completed works of art.
The site of the Freedom Cornerstone at Murrow and Gate City boulevards is pretty much ready for the artwork.