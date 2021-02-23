DPAC plans to bring Broadway series back in October

Those with season tickets to DPAC also can add the blockbuster "Hamilton" to their season package before the start of public sales.

"Hamilton" will be on stage at DPAC from May 17 to June 5, 2022. The pandemic had pushed back that production by more than a year.

In Greensboro, the new downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts also will host a touring Broadway series.

The venue had sold 16,000 season tickets for its highly-anticipated inaugural Broadway season. Then the pandemic put those on hold.

So far, the only show dates to be revealed are "Come From Away," from Dec. 28, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.

When the 3,023-seat, $93 million Tanger Center does open, its inaugural Broadway series also will include "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," "Wicked," "Disney’s The Lion King," "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Mean Girls."

The rescheduled dates for those are expected to be announced soon, said Andrew Brown, public relations manager for the Greensboro Coliseum complex, which will operate the Tanger Center.

For updates, the venue has referred patrons to tangercenter.com/broadwayupdates.