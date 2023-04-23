GREENSBORO — Brenda The Drag Queen's makeup brush stopped mid-stroke just before Friday night's "Drag Queen Bingo" at Piedmont Hall. Everything was coming together. The look was almost complete.

The performer, who uses the pronoun "they," had yet to slide on the blonde wig or affix the long — make that really long — opaque fingernails and try on a new gown.

The dressing room scene underscored what was a tumultuous week for Brenda and fellow performers. Something that few saw coming.

A bill introduced by House Republicans could ban drag performances in public places or in the presence of anyone under 18, even if it's a private show. An infraction would constitute a Class A1 misdemeanor — the most severe — making a performance violation equivalent to crimes like sexual battery, child abuse and stalking.

"It's a smokescreen," said Brenda, who, like many fellow drag queens, prefers to be known by their performance name rather than a legal one. "If it's about inappropriate entertainment, then why hasn't it broadened to movies and to music? It doesn't seem to be an issue because they are not queer."

In March, Tennessee became the first state to criminalize drag performances. So far, 15 states have introduced similar bills against a group that traditionally has been viewed more as a curiosity than threatening.

But times are changing and America has a found itself in a culture war.

In North Carolina, Republicans have targeted the LGBTQ+ community with a series of bills designed to inhibit their freedom. Last week, legislators passed a measure that would ban transgender students from participating in girls’ sports and introduced a new bill which would prohibit minors from receiving gender-affirming care.

"The underlying message here is to simply exist as a queer person is wrong," Brenda The Drag Queen said. "It's just like the Bathroom Bill. Legislators are trying to make people feel their family is in danger and that's not true."

Brenda The Drag Queen admits it's hard these days in this heightened climate not to feel under scrutiny.

"I still read to children at 'Drag Queen Story Hour,'" Brenda said. "But now I have to feel as if there is always a camera on me."

The drag queen community is a tightly-knit family of support and shared experiences. And they remind each other to be careful.

"This constant attack by people at the highest offices on the LGBTQ community has emboldened people," Brenda declared. "But if I stop, they win."

In Piedmont Hall, as day gave way to night, hundreds filled seats expecting to be entertained. There was a time not too long ago when performances like this would be confined to the local gay bar. Not anymore. But, of course, that could change with the pending legislation.

Paisley Parque, a longtime drag queen, remembers what it was like back then.

"There was an old law on the books that if you are in drag in public outside of a club and you don't have at least two articles of men's clothing on, you could be arrested," Parque recalled. "If we got in drag at home and left, we would essentially wear two pairs of men's underwear under everything. It was like that for a long time.

"It's a shame that it's 50 years later and we are still dealing with nonsense. I'm glad that the younger queens have hadn't had to go what I've gone through thus far. But they should be concerned."

Before the fun began, Brenda got on stage and talked about support for drag performers and demanded that legislators treat the LGBTQ community with "dignity and respect." The message wasn't a hard sell for those in attendance.

"When does it stop?" asked Lola, another drag queen who was putting the finishing touches on her look. "We take one step forward, big or small, and they come for us. It's almost like they want us to go back into the closet and that's not going to happen."

Joanne Black was there Friday night with her 13-year-old child. Black found the double-entendre banter harmless. The performers had the crowd singing and smiling.

"I just think it's wrong," Black said of the proposed legislation.

Brenda The Drag Queen — 6-foot-6 with size 17 women's fuschia heels — ran the bingo game onstage with a biting wit that was engaging and energizing. Then she laid down the law. After all, it's drag queen bingo.

"If anybody else calls a false bingo I'm going to find your father and become your stepmother," says Brenda in faux frustration as the crowd roared with laughter.