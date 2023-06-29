GREENSBORO - A 20-year-old man has been charged and cited in the defacement of a mural depicting local performer Brenda the Drag Queen, according to Greensboro Police.

Caleb Mize was charged with vandalism to non-residential property, according to police spokeswoman Josie Cambareri. He was cited Tuesday, she said.

The mural was at the Bearded Goat, a bar in downtown Greensboro's south end.

The bar condemned the vandalism and posted a screenshot of an Instagram message to Brenda, which includes a picture of a person standing in front of the mural giving a rude gesture and the message, "I just covered your mural. It's ugly. Die."

Mize's name matches the Instagram handle of the account that sent the message, as seen in the screenshot.

The mural by artist Jenna Rice is visible from the street and appears on one of the walls enclosing the bar's beer garden. It depicts Brenda, who sometimes performs at the bar, in a rainbow tank top with rainbow stripes in the background.

"It’s not even about my mural- this is about someone attacking my friend," Rice wrote in a separate Facebook post. "Brenda, you have helped spread so much love and positivity throughout this community over the years and never deserved this. No one deserves to be attacked this way for being their authentic selves."

The person responsible for the vandalism drew horns on Brenda and wrote, "I eat kids" and "Save the kids."

Both The Bearded Goat and Brenda The Drag Queen are fixtures in Greensboro. The Bearded Goat is a self-described "classy, artistic dive bar" on Lewis Street, part of downtown's south end.

Brenda is known for comedy-infused drag performances at “Drag Queen Bingo,” among other events and locales in the city and across the state, and for appearing on the television show My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Recently, Brenda has been involved with speaking out against legislation in the NC General Assembly, including a bill introduced by House Republicans to ban drag performances in public places or in the presence of anyone under 18, even if it’s a private show.

“This constant attack by people at the highest offices on the LGBTQ community has emboldened people,” Brenda said in an earlier News & Record article. “But if I stop, they win.”