Drive-thru appointments at Four Seasons mass vaccination site to pause at 11 a.m. Thursday due to severe weather threat

GREENSBORO — Drive-thru operations at the Four Seasons Town Centre mass COVID-19 vaccination center will pause Thursday due to the potential for severe weather, the N.C. Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Severe thunderstorms could bring large hail, strong winds and possibly tornadoes to the Triad Thursday afternoon, forecasters have warned.

Since it began a mass vaccination effort on March 10, the FEMA-supported site has made 3,000 appointments available each day. People have the option to choose between drive-thru or indoor appointments.

The site will stop drive-thru appointments at 11 a.m. Thursday and resume drive-thru operations at 8 a.m. Friday.

Indoor vaccinations will continue as scheduled, DPS said.

People who have a drive-thru appointment for 11 a.m. or later on Thursday have the option to get vaccinated at the indoor clinic at the same appointment, or to reschedule for the drive-thru at a later date.

Appointments can be rescheduled by calling the state’s COVID-19 Help Center at 888-675-4567.