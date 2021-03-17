 Skip to main content
Drive-thru appointments at Four Seasons mass vaccination site to pause at 11 a.m. Thursday due to severe weather threat
Guilford County Mass Vaccination Site (copy)

Air Force medical technician Jade Loftus gives a COVID-19 vaccination to Claude Morehead on March 10, the first full day of operations at the mass vaccination site at Four Seasons Town Centre.

 Walt Unks, Winston-Salem Journal

GREENSBORO — Drive-thru operations at the Four Seasons Town Centre mass COVID-19 vaccination center will pause Thursday due to the potential for severe weather, the N.C. Department of Public Safety said in a news release. 

Severe thunderstorms could bring large hail, strong winds and possibly tornadoes to the Triad Thursday afternoon, forecasters have warned.

Since it began a mass vaccination effort on March 10, the FEMA-supported site has made 3,000 appointments available each day. People have the option to choose between drive-thru or indoor appointments. 

The site will stop drive-thru appointments at 11 a.m. Thursday and resume drive-thru operations at 8 a.m. Friday. 

Indoor vaccinations will continue as scheduled, DPS said. 

People who have a drive-thru appointment for 11 a.m. or later on Thursday have the option to get vaccinated at the indoor clinic at the same appointment, or to reschedule for the drive-thru at a later date. 

Appointments can be rescheduled by calling the state’s COVID-19 Help Center at 888-675-4567.

